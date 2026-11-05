Nathan Johnson Elected Texas Attorney General; Composed Dragon Ball Z Music

Nathan Johnson won the Texas attorney general race on Nov 3, defeating Republican Mayes Middleton. He previously composed music for 67 Dragon Ball Z episodes and five films.

Nathan Johnson was elected Texas attorney general on Nov 3 after winning most border districts and major cities. He defeated Republican Mayes Middleton to become the state's top prosecutor.

Johnson will replace Republican Ken Paxton, according to AFP. The win marks a political shift in Texas. Johnson captured majorities in nearly all of the southern state's border districts and major cities. Those areas are often critical in statewide races.

Also read US midterms: Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeats Texas Governor Abbott in a stunning upset

Nathan Johnson Composed Music For Dragon Ball Z

Long before entering politics, Johnson was a composer for the anime series Dragon Ball Z. He composed musical scores for 67 episodes and five films. He called the work a creative outlet and a cultural connection. Johnson shared his anime background on Facebook. He wrote that if you grew up watching Dragon Ball Z, you might know him better than you think.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old said he had a great time doing it. The Japanese anime follows martial artists defending Earth from space invaders, monsters and more. Johnson also worked as a voice actor on Berserk anime films. IMDB lists him as composer on dozens of episodes between 1990 and 2008.

Johnson recalled a personal memory from his time on Dragon Ball Z. He said he had a one-year-old son sitting on his knee while watching scenes with stuff blowing up. His son named the show's lead character, Goku. In a video, Johnson said his son thought the show was super cool. He said the work gave him a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people had the opportunity to have.

Johnson Brings Physics And Law Background To Role

Johnson is a seasoned litigator with degrees in physics and law. He has been a Texas state senator since 2019. His legal and scientific education underpins his approach to the attorney general role. Voters in border districts and major cities appear to have valued his qualifications alongside his diverse career history.

The transition from Ken Paxton to Nathan Johnson begins after the election results are certified. Paxton lost the US Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. President Donald Trump had voiced support for Paxton. Johnson will take over as attorney general after the results are certified.

Advertisement

Johnson will lead the state's top legal team and represent Texas in legal matters. He will establish his own agenda for the department. His victory validates his standing among Texas voters.