Thai Actress Mild Lapassalan Distances Herself From Husband Amid Sexual Abuse Claims From Younger Brother

Thai actress Mild Lapassalan has apologised for her 'actions and misunderstandings' after her brother-in-law SiranudhPsi Scott revealed the sexual abuse he allegedly endured from her husband years ago. Mild has distanced herself from her husband Sunit Pi Scott and pleaded for self-reflection, asking for others' support.

Thai actress Mild Lapassalan has apologised for her actions and apologised to her husband following sexual abuse allegations by her younger brother. She distanced herself from her husband to reflect on herself and take care of her mental health .

Siranudh, the younger brother, presented a social media video alleging that Sunit, Mild's husband, subjected him to sexual abuse. Sunit, in turn, denied the allegations and released an audio recording stating that Siranudh misinterpreted their relationship. Boonrawd Brewery Co, the manufacturer of Singha Beer, acknowledged the facts and expressed condolences to Siranudh, extending its support to the authorities in their investigations. Siranudh expressed his gratitude for the public support received





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Thai Actress Mild Lapassalan Sexual Abuse Allegations From Her Husband Family Controversy Language Barriers Boonrawd Brewery Co Singha Beer Siranudh Psi Scott Sunit Pi Scott Sirinuth Incarceration Mental Health

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