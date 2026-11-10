Thai Authorities Expand Charity Checks After Panadda Wongphudee Arrest

Thai authorities are reviewing charities nationwide after the Do Good Foundation fraud case, in which 527 million baht of donations was allegedly misused.

Thai authorities are checking charities and foundations across the country after former Miss Thailand 2000 winner Panadda 'Boom' Wongphudee and her husband, Atip Anantawan, were arrested on Nov 6. Panadda, 50, and Atip, 53, face charges including public fraud and money laundering linked to Ongkorn Thamdee, known in English as the Do Good Foundation.

The scandal has left officials scrambling to review how donations are collected, recorded and spent by non-profit groups. Prosecutors allege that the couple used funds meant for charitable work for private benefit, prompting a wider debate about whether Thailand's rules for charitable organisations are strong enough to protect the public.

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Core Details of the Do Good Foundation Case

Prosecutors say 527 million baht of the 815 million baht donated to the Do Good Foundation was allegedly used for personal spending. The alleged uses include paying credit card bills, buying luxury goods and building a pool villa in Phuket.

The authorities revealed on Nov 4 that the foundation had failed to submit income and expenditure statements or annual balance sheets since its registration in 2022. Investigators also found that the foundation ran large campaigns through social media, including for flood relief, yet had no record of applying for a fundraising permit.

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Experts Question Thailand Charity Rules and Oversight

Boonwara Sumano, a research fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said that Thailand's charity regulations are often outdated and not enforced consistently. She argued that the same pattern keeps reappearing, with donations flowing into personal accounts that no one checks.

Boonwara pointed to the 1944 Fund Raising Control Act, which requires fundraising to take place only after a permit is granted and requires fundraisers to announce the total money and property received and paid to the public from time to time. She said different government departments are responsible for checking different requirements, so each agency assumes another one is watching.

Purawich Watanasukh, a political science lecturer at Thammasat University, offered a more balanced view. He said that many non-government charity foundations complement official measures, especially during a crisis when government response is slow or inadequate. He warned that the broader lesson is that personal reputation cannot provide sufficient assurance of organisational integrity.

Donor Trust, Flood Relief and Nationwide Inspections

Purawich said donations are a major part of life in Thailand, a Buddhist nation where many people place strong importance on merit and good karma. He added that allegations involving charitable giving can cause a particularly strong sense of moral betrayal when donors feel their generosity has been exploited.

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Panadda's celebrity status, as a former television presenter, singer and actress, helped the foundation attract substantial donations. Although she has made a public apology, local media reported that at least 10 donors have filed complaints against the foundation, alleging misuse of funds intended for flood victims.

On Nov 7, a spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister said a nationwide inspection of all foundations is meant to prevent the establishment of front foundations or the use of donations for personal gain. Local media reported that Thailand has about 50,000 temples and more than 30,000 foundations, associations and other non-profit organisations, meaning the scope of the review is wide. Purawich said that public trust requires clear rules, financial disclosure, independent scrutiny and meaningful accountability.