Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow: Engagement is Key to Peace and Myanmar's Reintegration into ASEAN

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow believes engagement is the key to peace and Myanmar's eventual reintegration into ASEAN. In an interview with CNA, Sihasak said that discussions among ASEAN leaders during the bloc's recent summit in Cebu indicate a growing willingness among some member states to reassess their approach to Myanmar.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow believes engagement is the key to peace and Myanmar 's eventual reintegration into ASEAN . In an interview with CNA, Sihasak said that discussions among ASEAN leaders during the bloc's recent summit in Cebu indicate a growing willingness among some member states to reassess their approach to Myanmar .

Sihasak pointed out that ASEAN has continued to grapple with how to handle Myanmar following years of armed conflict that have strained regional unity and complicated efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus. The Five-Point Consensus is a plan adopted by ASEAN to address the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup. Sihasak previously said in February that Bangkok aims to be a 'bridge' between ASEAN and Myanmar.

He emphasized that the Myanmar government will have to address the concerns of ASEAN under the Five-Point Consensus, including reduction of violence, credible dialogue, and humanitarian assistance. These measures would serve as the basis for any eventual return of Myanmar to full participation in ASEAN processes. Thailand's objective is not to abandon the Five-Point Consensus but to pursue its implementation 'in a realistic way', Sihasak added.

Sihasak pointed to recent diplomatic activity involving several regional countries as evidence that governments are increasingly seeking first-hand assessments of the situation inside Myanmar. He cited a visit by Malaysia's foreign minister to Naypyidaw last month, as well as plans by Indonesia's foreign minister to travel to Myanmar. Sihasak also highlighted his discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying the two sides broadly share the same assessment of how to move forward with their approach on Myanmar.

Maintaining close ties with ASEAN would ultimately benefit Myanmar itself, he added, particularly as it navigates growing geopolitical competition in the Indo Pacific. Sihasak also emphasized the importance of protecting the border, citing recent incidents that have heightened concerns about violence affecting civilians near the border. On Wednesday, Thai police said three Myanmar migrants were killed after a drone used in their country's civil war exploded in Thailand's Tak province, opposite Myanmar's Karen state.

Sihasak said Thailand has consistently urged Myanmar's authorities to pursue dialogue with ethnic armed groups and seek political reconciliation.

'We are prepared to facilitate these talks if it's the wish of the Myanmar government and the ethnic groups … so that there would be a reduction of violence along the border,' he added. Sihasak also expressed Thailand's reservations about Cambodia's plan to launch a UN-backed process to resolve the maritime border dispute with Myanmar.

Thailand and Myanmar have laid claim to about 26,000 sq km of sea in the Gulf of Thailand, an area estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large quantities of oil, together valued at about US$300 billion. Sihasak told CNA that he had sensed a possibility that Cambodia would launch the UN-backed process, and expressed Thailand's reservations about the move despite agreeing to take part in it





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Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow ASEAN Myanmar Five-Point Consensus Border Dispute Maritime Border UN-Backed Process

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