Thai Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Mother in Drug-Induced Delusion, Exposed by Influencer

A 38-year-old Thai man was arrested after sexually harassing his mother via text while under the influence of methamphetamine. The case came to light when a prominent influencer shared the mother's pleas and disturbing chat screenshots online. Police found evidence of voyeurism at the family home, and the suspect, who has a history of drug use, faces charges carrying up to two years in jail.

A 38-year-old Thai man was arrested in Bangkok on June 5 following allegations of sexual harassment against his own mother, an incident that came to light through the intervention of a prominent social media influencer.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken into custody after his 57-year-old mother sought help from Gun Jompalang, a well-known Thai activist with approximately 10 million followers on Facebook. Gun shared several viral posts detailing the woman's distress, which included screenshots of text messages where her son repeatedly demanded sexual favors and even suggested they go to a hotel together.

According to reports from the Bangkok Post, the suspect had reportedly told neighbors that he and his mother were a married couple, a delusional claim that further underscored his deteriorating mental state. The mother expressed deep concern for both her safety and her son's wellbeing, noting that he had not lived at home for some time and that his behavior had become increasingly disturbing.

She revealed that he had been using drugs since the age of 17 and that his actions had grown violent and paranoid. During a police inspection of the family's residence, conducted alongside Gun in a Facebook livestream, several small holes were discovered in the bathroom wall, which authorities believe were deliberately made to allow spying. This discovery added a chilling dimension to the case, highlighting the mother's vulnerability and the son's obsessive behavior.

Following his arrest, the suspect admitted to sending the inappropriate text messages and confessed to consuming methamphetamine earlier that morning. Police described him as hallucinating and speaking incoherently, consistent with the effects of severe drug use. He has been formally charged with sexual harassment, an offense that carries a potential penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht (approximately S$1,570).

The case has sparked widespread discussion in Thailand about drug abuse, mental health, and the role of social media in bringing hidden family crises to public attention. It also underscores the challenges faced by families dealing with loved ones affected by addiction and psychosis





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