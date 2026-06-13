Thai Mourners Gather to Pay Last Respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Hundreds of black-clad mourners gathered at the royal palace in Bangkok to await the arrival of Princess Bajrakitiyabha's body, as the nation mourns the king's eldest daughter who died after a three-year coma.

Hundreds of black-clad Thai mourners gathered at the royal palace in Bangkok on Saturday, awaiting the arrival of the body of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha , who died at age 47 after spending more than three years in a coma due to a cardiac condition.

The princess, known as Princess Bha, passed away on Thursday, and her body was scheduled to be transferred from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace in the afternoon, a customary procedure for deceased members of the royal family. Donnapha Kladbupha, a 54-year-old English teacher and self-described royalist, said she would wait all day for the body to arrive, emphasizing that saying goodbye was not easy and that the monarchy represented unity for Thai people during times of distress.

She joined about 20 fellow members of an online royalist group in an effort to show support for the king. Nearby, mourners queued to perform a Buddhist ritual of pouring holy water into a ceremonial bowl placed before a portrait of the princess. Another mourner, 79-year-old Nitikan Tephakham from the northeastern province of Roi Et, expressed sadness upon seeing pictures of the princess as a child.

The procession route was expected to cause heavy traffic, and authorities advised motorists to avoid affected areas. The Thai government instructed state officials to wear black and ordered flags at half-mast for 15 days. Security was tight, with strict protocol, formal attire, restricted media access, and dozens of police officers on guard. Tourists at the Grand Palace, one of Bangkok's most popular attractions, also observed the scene.

Maria Marcais, a 22-year-old visitor from Canada, remarked on the unique level of love the princess commanded. The princess's body was to lie in state at the Grand Palace, similar to the procedure for King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016, whose body was also taken to the Grand Palace for an elaborate royal cremation ceremony the following year. The Thai government has yet to announce details of the princess's funeral.

The gathering reflected the deep reverence for the monarchy in Thailand, a country where the king is regarded as semi-divine and strict lese-majeste laws protect the royal family from criticism. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. She was a career diplomat and had served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria. She also worked on criminal justice reforms and women's issues.

Her sudden illness in December 2022 led to a prolonged coma, and her death has plunged the nation into mourning. The black-clad mourners, many wearing ribbons and pins with the royal crest, embodied the grief felt across the country. They stood in long lines under the hot sun, some holding photos of the princess, others clutching flowers and incense sticks. The ritual of pouring holy water is a traditional Thai Buddhist practice believed to transfer merit to the deceased.

As the hours passed, more people arrived, swelling the crowd to hundreds. The atmosphere was somber but orderly, with mourners conversing in hushed tones. Some shared memories of the princess, recalling her grace and dedication to public service. The procession was led by a convoy of black vehicles, flanked by motorcycle outriders and military personnel.

The princess's body was draped in a royal robe and placed on a gun carriage, a sight that moved many onlookers to tears. The transfer ceremony was broadcast live on national television, allowing millions of Thais to participate remotely. The coming days are expected to see a continuous flow of mourners to the Grand Palace to pay their respects. The government has set up designated areas for the public to sign condolence books.

The royal cremation will likely take place after several months of preparations, following Buddhist traditions and royal customs. The death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha is a significant loss for the Thai royal family and the nation, as she was seen as a potential successor to her father. Her passing has raised questions about the future of the monarchy, but for now, the focus remains on honoring her legacy and mourning her loss.

The outpouring of grief demonstrates the enduring bond between the Thai people and their royal family, a relationship that has weathered political turmoil and social change. In the days ahead, more details about the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced, as the nation prepares to bid farewell to a beloved princess





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