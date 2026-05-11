Thai Police Seize Largest Amount of Smuggled Ivory in a Decade

Thai police announced the largest seizure of smuggled ivory in a decade on Monday, with nine people arrested and accused of trying to sell 250kg of African elephant tusks via Facebook. The ivory haul included cut pieces and fragments, as well as prayer beads, jewellery and knife handles, police said, adding that the target buyers were Thai and Vietnamese.

Pieces of seized ivory are displayed at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok on May 11, 2026. Thai police announced the largest seizure of smuggled ivory in a decade on Monday, with nine people arrested and accused of trying to sell 250kg of African elephant tusks via Facebook.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers who often sell highly prized endangered animals and animal parts on the lucrative black market in Asia. The arrests and seizures of ivory, valued at around US$300,000 and smuggled by ship from Africa, occurred across seven provinces in Thailand on Thursday, anti-wildlife trafficking authorities said. It was the biggest lot we seized in 10 years, said Patompong Thongchamroon, from the national police's environmental crime division.

An officer discovered a private Facebook group selling smuggled African ivory in Thailand, Patompong said, adding that after months of investigating police had arrested nine Thais who were group administrators tasked with posting the ivory for sale. The group were charged with illegal possession and trade of protected wildlife parts, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a million baht (US$30,800) fine, or both, according to a police statement.

The ivory haul included cut pieces and fragments, as well as prayer beads, jewellery and knife handles, police said, adding that the target buyers were Thai and Vietnamese. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, or CITES, has officially banned the international trade of elephant ivory since 1990. African elephants as well as Asian elephants - Thailand's national animal - are classified as endangered globally by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

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Thailand Wildlife Trafficking Ivory Smuggling Facebook Group Arrests Seizures CITES Ban African Elephants Asian Elephants

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