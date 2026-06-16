Thai Primary Student Chases Teacher with Knife on School Grounds

A nine-year-old student in Sakon Nakhon chased a teacher with a knife after a disciplinary dispute, prompting calls for intervention and support for the child's behavioral issues.

A primary school student in Thailand allegedly threatened and chased a female teacher with a knife around the school grounds on June 12 in Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province.

The incident, captured in a viral Facebook video, shows a nine-year-old boy following the teacher while carrying a large knife. The confrontation stemmed from an earlier dispute between the boy and a classmate, during which the teacher intervened and reprimanded him. After being sent home, the boy reportedly returned to the school armed and sought out the teacher, causing panic among students and staff. Some children were left crying as the situation unfolded.

Efforts were made to calm the boy and persuade him to drop the weapon. Social activist Ton Or Pen Nueng stated that the child had a history of violent behavior, leading some students to transfer schools. The school had previously arranged online learning for the boy but he later returned to in-person classes, with his behavior allegedly worsening. Local officials announced a multidisciplinary team would assess the child's situation, investigate his family background, and determine necessary support or intervention





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Thailand School Violence Knife Attack Teacher Threatened Primary School Student Behavior Intervention

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