Thai train driver tests positive for drugs, lacks licence; Hong Kong teen hit by car; Sonia Chew's wedding video; FairPrice Xtra's fruit feast

The news text covers various topics such as a deadly train collision in Bangkok, a Hong Kong teenager hit by a car, a wedding video, and a food promotion by FairPrice Xtra.

The driver of a freight train involved in a deadly collision in Bangkok on May 16 was tested positive for drugs and did not have a valid train operator's licence .

The crash happened at about 3.35pm, when the train travelling from Laem Chabang to Bang Sue Junction slammed into a bus, several cars and motorcycles at the Asok-Din Daeng level crossing in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district. A 16-year-old male in Hong Kong was sent flying for about two metres after he was struck by an oncoming car on Sunday afternoon while dashing across the road to photograph his idol on a bus wrap.

Sonia Chew got married over the weekend, and her 987FM radio co-host Joakim Gomez recorded a special video for her. FairPrice Xtra is launching a 60-minute all-you-can-eat feast for the king of fruits at $85 (inclusive of GST) per pax for two weekends from June 19 to June 28





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Train Collision Drugs Train Operator's Licence Hong Kong Teen Hit By Car Sonia Chew's Wedding Video Fairprice Xtra's Fruit Feast

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