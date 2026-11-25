Thailand and Myanmar agree to install six monitoring stations along border rivers after tests detected arsenic and heavy metals. This move aims to protect water supplies and address rare earth mining contamination.

Thailand and Myanmar have formally agreed to establish six new water-quality monitoring stations along their shared border rivers to track heavy-metal pollution. This collaborative initiative was triggered by recent tests conducted by Thailand's Pollution Control Department, which confirmed the presence of arsenic and other toxic substances in the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong rivers. The discovery has raised immediate concerns regarding the safety of local water supplies for communities residing near these vital waterways.

Detection of Toxic Contaminants in Border Rivers

Thailand's Pollution Control Department reported that comprehensive water and sediment samples collected between March and September 2025 revealed significant levels of arsenic and other heavy metals. The contamination was identified in the Kok River, which flows from Myanmar's Shan State into Thailand's Chiang Rai province, as well as in the Sai and Ruak rivers that define sections of the border. Additionally, samples from the Mekong River also tested positive for these pollutants, indicating a broader regional environmental crisis. These findings confirm that toxic chemicals have leaked into rivers flowing into Thailand, potentially endangering the health and livelihoods of thousands of residents dependent on these water sources.

Also read Thailand Seeks Chinese Help to Halt Myanmar Mines Amid Arsenic Pollution Crisis

Six-Station Monitoring Framework Established

During the inaugural meeting of the newly formed Thai-Myanmar working group, both nations reached a consensus on the infrastructure needed to combat this crisis. The agreement stipulates the installation of four monitoring stations along the Kok River and two additional stations along the Sai River. This specific deployment plan ensures continuous oversight of the most heavily affected waterways. The framework is designed to provide real-time data on pollution levels, allowing for rapid response mechanisms if contamination spikes occur in the future.

Policy Actions and Diplomatic Coordination Measures

Thailand has taken decisive unilateral steps alongside the bilateral agreement to mitigate the impact of the pollution. On November 22, Thai authorities announced plans to halt the export of chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar. Furthermore, the government designated the Thai side of the Kok River as a official pollution control zone to facilitate stricter regulatory enforcement. Both sides also committed to exchanging water-quality monitoring data through their designated departments at least twice a year. This routine information sharing is intended to enhance coordination and ensure that both nations remain aligned in their environmental protection efforts.

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Root Causes Linked to Rare Earth Mining and Conflict

Investigations by Thai authorities have pointed to mining activities in war-torn Myanmar as the primary source of the contamination. UN experts have highlighted areas in eastern Shan State under the control of the Chinese-backed United Wa State Army militia as key zones of concern. Reports indicate that Chinese miners opened new rare earth mines in the remote hillsides of Shan State under the protection of this militia group. Myanmar is one of the world's largest sources of rare earths, which are primarily exported to China and processed into magnets for critical goods such as wind turbines, medical devices, and electric vehicles. The instability in the region, exacerbated by a nationwide civil war following the 2021 coup, has left many mining belts outside the control of Myanmar's military-backed government.

International Response and Future Technical Support

The international community and neighboring governments are actively engaging with the situation to find sustainable solutions. China, whose firms are reportedly involved in the mining operations, stated that companies operating abroad must abide by local laws and actively fulfill social responsibilities. Raweewan Bhuridej, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, noted that Beijing has offered technical support to address the issue. This support includes information sharing, joint surveys, and the establishment of a joint laboratory to better understand and mitigate the environmental impact of rare earth extraction.