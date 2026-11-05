Thailand Bans Academic Textbook on Monarchy Reforms on National Security Grounds

Thai authorities have prohibited the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand citing national security risks. The ban targets content regarding monarchy reforms, drawing sharp criticism from editor Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

Thai authorities have officially banned the second edition of the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand, citing threats to national security and public order. The decision directly targets the volume's examination of the nation's monarchy and the application of strict defamation laws. The ban was announced on Thursday, November 5, following an official order issued by the National Police Chief Samran Nualma on Wednesday.

The Core Security Mechanism Behind the Ban

The prohibition stems from an order signed by National Police Chief Samran Nualma, which explicitly states that the book contains articles adversely affecting national security. The official declaration asserts that the content might cause unrest within the country and negatively impacts the security of the kingdom. The order further claims the material harms public order and the good morals of the people, providing the legal justification for the immediate restriction.

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Under the terms of this prohibition, anyone found guilty of importing or distributing the book faces severe legal consequences. Convictions can result in imprisonment of up to three years, a maximum fine of 60,000 baht, which equals approximately 1,800 US dollars, or both penalties combined. This strict enforcement underscores the government's determination to suppress material deemed harmful to state stability.

Academic Critic's Defense and Legal History

Pavin Chachavalpongpun, the prominent academic and editor of the banned volume, responded from his base in Japan by stating the outlawing was solely due to the book's critical content on the Thai monarchy. He explained that the second edition was updated to reflect significant changes in Thai politics since the 2020 youth-led pro-democracy protests. These protests featured unprecedented calls for reforming the monarchy and the military, topics that critics argue are central to the government's motivation for the ban.

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Pavin argued that the ban is ineffective in the digital age, noting that readers can easily bypass physical restrictions by accessing e-books. He highlighted his history of legal conflict with Thai authorities, including a 2023 ban on his book Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn. Furthermore, he was charged in 2020 for establishing a Facebook group with over 2 million members dedicated to discussing royal family roles and pro-democracy reforms.

Broader Legal Pressures and Government Stance

The ban adds to a mounting series of legal challenges against the editor, who was recently charged with lese-majeste over Facebook posts in a group the previous month. A campaign group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, reported in August that Pavin was among three individuals facing these charges. Under Thailand's lese-majeste law, convictions for insulting, defaming, or threatening the king or his family can lead to prison sentences of up to 15 years per offense.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana defended the action in a statement to AFP, asserting that Thailand prioritizes maintaining national security and public order. She stated that these priorities are balanced alongside respecting freedom of expression and academic freedom. However, critics contend that the strict defamation law shields the royal family from criticism and is frequently used to muzzle political dissent.