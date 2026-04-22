Thailand Discusses Aung San Suu Kyi's Wellbeing with Myanmar's Leader, Seeks ASEAN Reintegration

Thailand's foreign minister raised concerns about Aung San Suu Kyi's welfare during a meeting with Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing, as Thailand aims to help Myanmar rejoin ASEAN after a five-year suspension following the 2021 coup.

Thailand 's foreign minister conveyed concerns regarding the wellbeing of Aung San Suu Kyi , the detained Nobel Peace Prize laureate, during a recent meeting with Myanmar 's leader Min Aung Hlaing .

The discussion took place as Thailand seeks to facilitate Myanmar's reintegration into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after a five-year period of exclusion following the 2021 coup. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand's top diplomat, reported that Min Aung Hlaing assured him that Aung San Suu Kyi, now 80 years old, is being 'well looked after'. This reassurance came in response to worries expressed by the 11-member ASEAN bloc.

While Min Aung Hlaing did not provide specific details, he indicated that positive considerations are being given to the situation, offering a potential glimmer of hope. Aung San Suu Kyi, a figure deeply revered as the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero Aung San, is currently serving a lengthy 27-year sentence.

This sentence stems from a series of charges, including incitement, corruption, election fraud, and violations of state secrets laws, which her supporters contend are politically motivated attempts to suppress her influence. A recent amnesty led to a partial commutation of her sentence and the release of Win Myint, the former president who was ousted alongside her and shared many of the same legal battles.

The 2021 coup, orchestrated by Min Aung Hlaing, abruptly ended a decade of fragile democratic progress in Myanmar, plunging the nation into widespread chaos and a brutal civil war. This upheaval prompted ASEAN to intervene and suspend the then-ruling military junta from its summits. Min Aung Hlaing's recent appointment as president, formalized through a parliament dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of meaningful opposition, has been widely criticized internationally.

Many Western nations have dismissed the election as a sham, designed to solidify the military's control under the pretense of civilian governance. During his inauguration, Min Aung Hlaing emphasized his commitment to achieving peace and reconciliation within Myanmar and improving the country's international standing. Thailand has expressed its willingness to support Myanmar in its efforts to resolve the ongoing civil war and restore relations with ASEAN.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that Myanmar appears to be demonstrating a move towards a more positive trajectory, a crucial step for its potential return to ASEAN. He underscored the importance of self-help, stating that Thailand can only provide assistance if Myanmar takes proactive steps towards improvement. Myanmar's state television reported on the meeting between Sihasak and Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw but notably omitted any mention of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The situation remains complex, with the international community closely monitoring developments and advocating for the restoration of democracy and the wellbeing of all those affected by the ongoing crisis. Thailand's role as a mediator is seen as vital in navigating the delicate political landscape and fostering a path towards a peaceful and inclusive future for Myanmar





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