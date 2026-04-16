Thailand Faces Slower Growth Amid Iran Conflict, Central Bank Warns of Endless Worst-Case Scenarios

A senior Thai central bank official revealed that Thailand's economic growth is projected to slow down this year due to the Iran conflict, with potential for severe worst-case economic scenarios if the war continues. The nation's heavy reliance on imported energy makes it particularly vulnerable. Tourism from Gulf countries has seen a drastic decline, and rising fuel costs are impacting travel from Malaysia, a key source of visitors. The central bank has lowered its GDP growth forecast and expects to revise down its current account projections. While manageable, financial outflows were observed, but have since recovered. The official expressed confidence that Thailand will present its economic resilience at the upcoming IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok.

Thailand is bracing for a significant economic slowdown this year, with a senior central bank official warning of potentially limitless worst-case scenarios if the ongoing conflict involving Iran persists. Assistant Governor Chayawadee Chai-anant highlighted the Southeast Asian nation's vulnerability due to its heavy reliance on imported energy, positioning it among the global economies most exposed to geopolitical shocks.

Chai-anant described a clear downward trajectory for numerous economic indicators, speaking on the fringes of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

A stark illustration of this impact is the dramatic slump in tourism from Gulf countries, which plummeted to near zero in March following attacks that disrupted regional airports. These visitors, known for their substantial spending, typically contribute seven percent to Thailand's total tourism revenue, and their absence has yet to be fully compensated.

Furthermore, the flow of tourists from Malaysia, another vital source of growth for Thailand's crucial tourism sector, is also diminishing. This decline is attributed to elevated fuel costs, which are discouraging Malaysians from driving into Thailand.

In response to these developing economic pressures, the Bank of Thailand has revised its baseline GDP growth forecast for 2026 down to 1.3 percent, assuming the conflict concludes in the latter half of the current year. This marks a downward revision from the 1.9 percent expectation in December, and it also contrasts with the government's more optimistic February outlook of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent growth.

Despite these challenges, Chai-anant acknowledged Thailand's strong foundational economic position, which is aiding its capacity to absorb the current shocks. However, she stressed that the economy is undeniably under severe pressure.

The anticipated positive current account balance of approximately US$12 billion for the year will also require downward revision.

Regarding monetary policy, interest rate hikes are only likely to be considered if inflation remains elevated for more than a year, and even then, such actions are not guaranteed. The bank's governor has previously indicated that rate increases would be largely ineffective in addressing inflation driven by supply-side disruptions.

Chai-anant also addressed financial market movements, noting that sharp outflows from Thailand's equity and debt markets in February and March were manageable and have since reversed into positive territory by early April. Looking ahead, she expressed confidence that by the time Bangkok hosts the IMF and World Bank's autumn meetings in October, Thailand will have charted a path forward. She sees these meetings as an opportunity for global officials to observe countries severely impacted by ongoing conflicts and to witness the resilience of Asian economies.

Chai-anant is optimistic that by then, Asian nations will be able to showcase their robust fundamental economic strengths and their proven agility in adapting to challenging circumstances, effectively demonstrating their capacity to navigate complex global economic landscapes





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thailand Economy Iran Conflict Central Bank Economic Slowdown Geopolitical Risk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wall Street Stocks Rise on US-Iran War Optimism and Bank EarningsWall Street stocks saw early gains, buoyed by hopes of a resolution in the US-Iran conflict and positive earnings reports from major American banks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index both rose, while oil prices fell slightly.

Read more »

CFTC Probes US$950 Million Oil Futures Bet Placed Before Iran CeasefireThe US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating a massive US$950 million bet on oil futures made just hours before a US-Iran ceasefire announcement. The probe focuses on potential market manipulation and insider trading during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Read more »

Oil prices fall as hopes for US-Iran deal outweigh supply disruption concernsTOKYO — Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday (April 16) as hopes for easing US-Iran tensions, following reports that Iran could allow ships to pass through around the Strait of Hormuz, outweighed concerns over ongoing supply disruptions.Brent crude futures dropped 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$94.49 (S$120) a barrel at 12.21am GMT (8.

Read more »

Stocks hit records, oil steadies as Trump says Iran war 'close to over'NEW YORK — Wall Street's stock benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at record highs as hopes for a cooling of US-Iran tensions and strong earnings expectations boosted risk appetite on Wednesday (April 15), while oil prices steadied after news Iran could make allowances for ships around the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

China's economy poised for Q1 rebound but Iran war jolts 2026 outlookBEIJING — China's economy likely picked up speed early in 2026 on strong exports and policy support, but the momentum is fraying as the Middle East conflict pushes up energy costs, cools global demand and threatens to squeeze already-thin corporate margins.

Read more »

Thailand Mulls Raising Debt Ceiling Amidst Economic TransitionThailand's caretaker Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas indicated that the country is considering an increase to its internal public debt-to-GDP ratio ceiling. This potential adjustment is driven by the need to fund crucial economic transitions, including a shift towards renewable energy and upskilling vulnerable populations. The decision remains under deliberation as the government prioritizes fiscal discipline while acknowledging the demands of the current economic climate.

Read more »