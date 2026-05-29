Thailand Launches Mobile App for Digital Arrival Cards to Streamline Immigration

Thailand's new mobile application, THIM, allows international visitors to complete their arrival card digitally before landing, reducing completion time to about three minutes. The app is set to launch on October 1 and will sync data with immigration systems, eliminating the need for QR codes.

The Immigration Bureau of Thailand has announced the launch of a new mobile app lication called the Thailand Immigration Management System ( THIM ) that will allow international visitors to complete their arrival card digitally before they land.

The platform is scheduled to launch on October 1 and is expected to reduce the time required to fill out the arrival card to approximately three minutes, according to a report from the Bangkok Post published on Friday, May 29. This initiative marks a significant step forward in modernizing Thailand's immigration processes, addressing long-standing complaints from frequent travelers about the repetitive nature of the current system.

The new app builds on the existing web-based Thailand Digital Arrival Card, which was introduced in 2025 and has already been used by more than 10 million visitors. However, frequent travelers have expressed frustration with having to input their personal details across all 20 fields for every trip, even when their information remains largely unchanged.

With THIM, users are required to complete their full profile only once, and for subsequent visits, they simply need to update new information such as flight number and return date. This streamlined approach not only saves time but also reduces the likelihood of errors.

Furthermore, tourists will no longer need to present a QR code at immigration checkpoints, as the data will be automatically synced to the system and accessed by officers upon scanning the passenger's passport. The THIM app is currently available for pilot download on both Apple and Android mobile stores. It supports multiple languages including English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese, with plans to expand to 15 languages in the near future.

Authorities anticipate that THIM will evolve into a super app that can handle various immigration-related tasks, significantly reducing paperwork for expatriates and long-stay workers. Thailand recorded nearly 33 million foreign arrivals in 2025, and the new system is expected to handle increasing volumes efficiently. The app's integration with backend systems ensures real-time data access, enhancing security and reducing congestion at airports.

In addition to convenience, THIM offers advanced features such as biometric verification and secure storage of personal information. The Immigration Bureau is also exploring the possibility of incorporating other services like visa extensions and re-entry permits into the app, making it a one-stop platform for all immigration needs. The successful implementation of THIM could set a benchmark for other countries in the region looking to digitize their entry procedures.

With the growing number of international tourists, Thailand is positioning itself as a leader in smart immigration solutions, promising a smoother and more pleasant experience for visitors while maintaining high standards of security and compliance





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