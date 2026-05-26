Thailand Orders 21‑Day Quarantine for Travelers from Ebola‑Hit Congo and Uganda

Thailand imposed a mandatory 21‑day quarantine for all arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as Ebola cases surge, detailing separate protocols for symptomatic and asymptomatic travelers and outlining health‑security measures to prevent importation of the disease.

Thailand has moved to shield its population from the escalating Ebola crisis that has gripped the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, issuing a compulsory 21‑day quarantine for anyone who has travelled through or originated from those nations.

The order, announced on 26 May 2026 by the Thai Ministry of Public Health, applies to all arrivals regardless of whether they display any signs of infection. Those who exhibit symptoms consistent with Ebola - such as fever, severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or unexplained bleeding - will be detained in a designated state hospital where they can receive medical observation and treatment under strict infection‑control protocols.

Individuals who appear healthy but have recently been in the affected zones will be sent to a separate quarantine facility whose location has not been disclosed for security reasons. The ministry stressed that the measure is preventative, noting that Thailand has not yet recorded a single confirmed case linked to international travel, but the risk of importation rises as people move across borders in a globally connected world.

The DRC declared an Ebola outbreak on 15 May 2026, and within a week the Ministry of Health there reported 867 suspected cases and 204 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented ten laboratory‑confirmed fatalities and 220 probable deaths, alongside roughly 900 additional suspected infections. Experts fear the virus has been circulating undetected for months, widening the true scope of the epidemic beyond official tallies.

In neighboring Uganda, health authorities are also battling a surge in cases, prompting regional cooperation and heightened surveillance at airports, seaports, and land crossings. Thailand's decision mirrors similar actions taken by other nations that have tightened entry requirements, instituted mandatory health screenings, and prepared isolation units to contain any potential import of the hemorrhagic fever.

Public health officials in Bangkok emphasized that the quarantine will be strictly enforced, with response teams equipped in full protective gear to manage any suspected cases that may arise. The protocol includes daily medical checks, blood testing where appropriate, and psychological support for those confined for the full three‑week period. The Thai government also launched an information campaign, urging travelers to report any symptoms immediately and to cooperate fully with health authorities.

While the economic impact of such restrictions is a concern, ministry spokesperson Somlerk Jeungsmarn argued that the cost of an uncontrolled outbreak would far outweigh the temporary inconvenience to travelers and the tourism sector. The move underscores Thailand's commitment to global health security and its readiness to act swiftly in the face of emerging infectious disease threats





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