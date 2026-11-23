Thailand's Appeals Court halved a six-year jail sentence for People's Party lawmaker Rukchanok Srinork over 2021 social media posts and acquitted her of sharing one post, as she seeks bail and a Supreme Court appeal.

Thailand's Appeals Court on Monday halved a six-year jail sentence imposed on an opposition lawmaker over a social media post deemed to have insulted the country's powerful monarchy, and acquitted her of sharing another post.

Appeals Court Halves Lese-Majeste Sentence

People's Party lawmaker Rukchanok Srinork, a former activist known locally as Ice, was sentenced by a lower court in 2023 to six years in prison over an X post she made in 2021 and another that she shared. The original conviction was for violations of Thailand's lese-majeste law, Section 112 of the Criminal Code, and the Computer Crime Act. The court on Monday said it acquitted her of sharing the post and halved the jail term.

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Thailand has among the strictest lese majeste laws in the world, with jail terms of up to 15 years for each case of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent. Rukchanok arrived at the Criminal Court ahead of the Court of Appeal's verdict in the case in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 23. The ruling was delivered on Monday.

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Pending her appeal, Rukchanok, who has denied wrongdoing, kept her seat in parliament and was re-elected in February this year. She is now seeking bail. People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told reporters she was seeking bail and the process of filing an appeal to the Supreme Court was underway. The case stems from social media posts and reposts made in 2021.

Rukchanok has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the proceedings. At least 199 people in Thailand were sentenced to jail terms for alleged insults of the monarchy between May 2014 and July 2026, according to the legal aid non-profit group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Under Thailand's constitution, a lawmaker can lose their seat following imprisonment under a final court judgement, subject to certain exceptions.

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The Appeals Court's decision to acquit Rukchanok of sharing one of the posts and to halve her sentence marks a partial reversal of the lower court's 2023 ruling. The case has drawn attention because Rukchanok remained an active member of parliament while her appeal was pending, and she won re-election in February this year. Her legal team is now preparing an appeal to the Supreme Court, while she seeks bail.

The People's Party leader confirmed both developments to reporters on Monday. Thailand's lese-majeste law carries some of the harshest penalties in the world for each individual case, with a maximum of 15 years per violation. Rukchanok was originally sentenced to six years in 2023 over one post she made and another she shared. The Appeals Court on Monday halved that term and cleared her of the sharing charge.

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The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says at least 199 people were jailed for alleged insults of the monarchy between May 2014 and July 2026. Under the constitution, a lawmaker can lose their seat after imprisonment under a final court judgement, though certain exceptions apply. No final judgement has been reached in this case. Rukchanok, known locally as Ice, is a former activist.

She has denied wrongdoing and has remained in parliament during the appeal process.