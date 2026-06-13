Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47; International Leaders Mourn

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, passed away after a prolonged illness. Singapore's leaders send condolences, praising her legacy as a diplomat, prosecutor, and champion for women's rights.

Thailand mourns the loss of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who passed away on Thursday, June 11, at the age of 47.

The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 after suffering a sudden loss of consciousness due to a heart condition while visiting Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand. According to a palace statement, her condition deteriorated because of an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorders. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was highly educated, holding both a Master's degree and a doctorate in law from Cornell University.

She served as an attorney in Thailand's Office of the Attorney-General from 2006 to 2011 and later as Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia from 2012 to 2014 before returning to the attorney-general's office in Bangkok. Her work was marked by a strong commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the welfare of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

She was internationally recognized for her advocacy on women's rights and her efforts to improve the treatment of female prisoners within the criminal justice system. Leaders from Singapore expressed their condolences following the princess's death. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam wrote to the King on behalf of Singaporeans, highlighting her inspiring legacy and describing her as a diplomat and public prosecutor renowned for her strong sense of justice.

He praised her support for the Thai Red Cross Society and the Children Foundation at Phramongkutklao Hospital. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in his condolence letter to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said the late princess will be fondly remembered for her contributions to Thai society and her role as a steadfast champion for the vulnerable.

Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, writing to his counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, noted her devotion to the Thai people and her international recognition by the United Nations for her advocacy. Singapore's leaders also recalled the princess's visits to Singapore, including one in 1999 when she accompanied King Vajiralongkorn, then Crown Prince, on an official visit. President Tharman mentioned that Singaporeans who met her were deeply impressed by her poise and intellect.

Prime Minister Wong noted that she inspired many with her wisdom, compassion, and dedication. Dr. Balakrishnan said her steadfast commitment to public service inspired Singapore's diplomats and citizens. Former Council of Presidential Advisors chairman Eddie Teo shared photos from 2014 when the princess was a Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, expressing condolences. The passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha is deeply felt both in Thailand and internationally.

Her contributions as a skilled prosecutor, accomplished diplomat, and passionate advocate for women's rights and social justice have left an enduring impact. Her work with underprivileged children, female inmates, and her role in shaping international norms for the treatment of women in the criminal justice system underscore a life dedicated to public service and humanitarian causes





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