Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47 After Nearly Four Years in a Coma

The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn passed away after a prolonged period in a coma due to a heart condition and other infections.

Thailand 's Princess Bajrakitiyabha , the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn , died at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma, the royal palace said in a statement.

She had been in a coma since December 2022 after collapsing from a heart condition and other infections. The princess was taken to hospital in December 2022 and has been in a coma ever since. Her medical condition worsened as a result of multiple infections in several organs, with physicians unable to contain her irregular heart rate.

After years of treatment, physicians discovered a stomach infection that led to inflammation in her intestines in April, causing her blood pressure to fall and her heartbeat to become irregular. The royal palace made the announcement on Friday, bringing an end to a long period of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the princess's health.

Thailand's royal family has been in the spotlight in recent years due to various controversies and scandals, and the news of Princess Bajrakitiyabha's death is likely to have a significant impact on the country's royal dynamics. The princess was known for her charitable work and her dedication to promoting Thai culture, and her passing will be deeply felt by many in Thailand and around the world.

The cause of the princess's death is believed to be related to her prolonged period in a coma, which left her vulnerable to a range of infections and complications. Despite the best efforts of her medical team, the princess's condition continued to deteriorate, and she eventually passed away. The news of Princess Bajrakitiyabha's death is a sad reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of seeking medical attention at the earliest sign of illness.

It also highlights the need for improved healthcare systems and more effective treatments for patients with complex medical conditions. The royal palace has not yet announced any details about the princess's funeral or memorial service, but it is likely to be a grand and somber affair, with many dignitaries and members of the public in attendance.

The death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha is a significant loss for Thailand and its royal family, and it will be remembered for many years to come.





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Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha King Maha Vajiralongkorn Royal Family Coma Heart Condition Infections

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