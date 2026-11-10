Thailand Sets New Data Centre Rules on Noise, Water and Heat

Thailand's Cabinet agreed data centre rules capping noise at 70 dBA, limiting nearby warming to 1 to 2 deg C and requiring recirculated cooling water.

Thailand's Cabinet agreed new rules on noise and water use for data centres on Nov 10, following a review prompted by public concern over an AI-driven construction boom in the country. The rules also address heat from these facilities, which are large buildings that house computer servers used for cloud and artificial intelligence services.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas told a news conference that the use of national resources must not adversely affect the public. He said the government had asked developers of nearly 50 under-construction projects to pause work until the new rules were drawn up.

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Noise, Heat and Water Limits for Thai Data Centres

The proposed standards limit noise at site boundaries to 70 A-weighted decibels (dBA), according to a government data centre board. That figure sets the maximum sound level developers would have to meet at the edge of their sites.

A comparison chart published by Yale University places 70 dBA slightly quieter than a vacuum cleaner. The chart gives a familiar reference point for a limit that applies at site boundaries rather than inside the buildings.

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The government also proposed capping nearby temperature increases at 1 deg C to 2 deg C. On water, officials said cooling water must be recirculated and tested before discharge, meaning the same water is reused within the system and checked before it leaves the site.

Officials Question Speculative Power Applications

Ekniti said the government received a large number of speculative applications for data centre projects. More than 110 applicants requested over 30,000MW of electricity, but only about a quarter or fewer had genuine investment plans.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi of Thailand's Board of Investment said 57 data centre projects have been approved across the country. The figures show the contrast officials are drawing between approved projects and the much wider pool of applications.

Industrial Zones and What Happens Next for Developers

New zoning rules were approved in principle, and data centres consuming more than 20MW of energy would be located in industrial zones and face stricter oversight. Larger sites above that threshold fall under the zoning rule rather than the general standards.

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The source material does not give a date for finalising the standards. The Cabinet decision leaves detailed rules still to be drawn up, and developers of nearly 50 under-construction projects remain subject to the request to pause work in the meantime.

For developers, the 70 dBA noise cap, the 1 to 2 deg C limit on nearby warming, the recirculated cooling water requirement and the 20MW zoning threshold together form the main design parameters that future projects are likely to need to address.