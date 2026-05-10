Thaksin's Early Release from Prison Raises Political Comeback Speculation

Thaksin Shinawatra, a former Thai Prime Minister and political heavyweight, is set to be paroled on Monday morning. His release has sparked speculation about a potential political comeback, with his supporters believing it will strengthen Pheu Thai in the short term. However, his old enemies, the conservatives, are expected to rally around Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thaksin’s early release from prison raises the prospect of a return to the spotlight for the political heavyweight. His release, due to be paroled on Monday morning, has sparked speculation about a potential political comeback .

Thaksin’s political machine has been a key rival of Thailand’s pro-military, pro-royalty elite, and his populist brand is seen as a threat to the traditional social order. His release has left open the possibility of a political comeback, with his die-hard supporters believing it will strengthen Pheu Thai in the short term.

However, his old enemies, the conservatives, are expected to rally around Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has the trust of the elites. Thaksin was jailed after the Supreme Court ruled that he improperly served a sentence in a hospital suite instead of a prison cell. After returning to Thailand in August 2023, he was sentenced to eight years for corruption and abuse of power, but was granted early release on health grounds.

The timing of his return and medical transfer fueled public suspicion of a backroom deal and allegations of special treatment





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Thaksin Shinawatra Political Comeback Pheu Thai Party Conservative Prime Minister Anutin Charnviraku Royal Pardon Corruption And Abuse Of Power Backroom Deal Special Treatment

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