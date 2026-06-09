Thaksin Shinawatra Released on Parole, Expected to Travel to Dubai

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole after serving eight months of his one-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power. He is expected to travel to Dubai this month, although the reason for the trip has not been disclosed.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is officially a free man, less than a week after receiving a royal pardon . Thaksin, 76, served eight months of a one-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power before being released on parole last month due to his age and health.

The Department of Corrections said the former premier was required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his release. Thaksin is one of the most influential figures in modern Thai politics and served two terms as prime minister. His second term was cut short by a military coup in 2006, after which he spent more than a decade in self-imposed exile, largely in Dubai, before returning to Thailand in 2023.

Thai media reported that Thaksin was expected to travel to Dubai this month, although no reason for the trip has been disclosed. His Pheu Thai Party and its predecessors have been among Thailand's most successful political movements of the 21st century. The Shinawatra family has produced four prime ministers and has long enjoyed strong support among rural voters.

However, Pheu Thai recorded its worst election result in February, falling to third place and raising questions about the future of Thaksin's political influence





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