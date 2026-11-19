Eight students from Townsville Primary School in Singapore treated construction workers at the Cross Island Line site with a $159 Wingstop meal, earning praise from the Land Transport Authority.

Eight primary school students from Townsville Primary School in Singapore recently made headlines after spending $159 on Wingstop to treat construction workers at a local build site.

The heartwarming gesture was captured in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 17, by a boy known online as pacao2098. The group traveled to the Cross Island Line construction site in Ang Mo Kio to show their appreciation for the laborers' hard work. The students, dressed in their distinctive Townsville Primary School uniforms, were filmed walking to the site carrying boxes of food. One of the boys enthusiastically suggested, "Let's give the workers free Wingstop!

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Students Thank Construction Workers

" Another student added a playful reason for their action, quipping, "Because we are good Townsville boys! " Upon reaching the workers, the boys handed out the food and took the opportunity to personally thank the construction crew. As they distributed the meals, several students shook hands with the workers and expressed their gratitude. One group of boys could be heard exclaiming, "Thank you for your service!

" while another student specifically noted, "Thank you for building Singapore! " The video quickly resonated with social media users, amassing over 15,200 likes and 320 comments at the time of publication. The positive reaction extended to official accounts as well, including the Land Transport Authority. The authority commented on the post, writing, "Thank you for helping spread kindness around!

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" Members of the public also flooded the comments section with praise for the students' kindness. One commenter wrote, "Cuties... You all did well! Your parents should be so proud of all of you!

Cross Island Line Details

" The widespread approval highlighted how the simple act of treating workers to a meal touched many people. The construction site where the boys delivered the food is part of a major infrastructure project. The Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth MRT line and is set to become the country's longest fully underground line. It stretches to more than 50km in length.

Construction on the Cross Island Line began in 2023. The project is being delivered in phases, with the first phase targeted for completion by 2030. The second phase is scheduled to finish by 2032, and the third phase is expected to be completed in the late 2030s. AsiaOne has reached out to pacao2098 and Townsville Primary School to gather more information about the students' initiative.

The story serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing the contributions of essential workers who build the nation's infrastructure.