A severe storm hit the US East Coast on November 26, causing widespread power outages and massive flight disruptions. The event forced New York City to cancel the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history due to dangerous wind and weather conditions.

A powerful weather system struck the US East Coast on November 26, creating a chaotic holiday environment that disrupted travel plans and left hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity. The storm, characterized by heavy rain and wind gusts reaching up to 112 kmh, caused significant damage to infrastructure and forced the cancellation of major public events, including the historic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Widespread Power Outages Impact Hundreds of Thousands

The storm knocked out power for more than 836,000 customers across multiple states as of 4.06pm Eastern time on November 26. The American Public Power Association reported that more than 174,000 customers in Virginia were left without electricity, making it one of the hardest-hit regions. Maryland followed closely with 172,000 affected customers, while Pennsylvania saw almost 170,000 users impacted by the outages. Data from poweroutage.us indicates that the storm's reach extended beyond the immediate Atlantic states, with more than 117,000 outages recorded in Missouri. New Jersey experienced over 91,000 power failures, while smaller numbers were reported in Delaware with more than 20,000 and North Carolina with nearly 16,000. Utilities warned that rain-soaked ground combined with strong onshore winds increased the risk of continued falling trees and power line damage.

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Massive Flight Disruptions Ground Travelers Across Region

Aviation travel ground to a near halt as the storm battered major transportation hubs. FlightAware reported a total of 417 US-related flight cancellations on November 26, with approximately 1,800 additional flights delayed by the afternoon. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit, causing significant logistical headaches for travelers attempting to visit family for the holiday. The disruptions were driven by dangerous wind conditions and reduced visibility. New York City Emergency Management reported that winds intensified significantly on the afternoon of November 26, reaching 90kmh at LaGuardia Airport. These conditions made takeoffs and landings unsafe, forcing airlines to halt operations and ground aircraft until further notice. The backlog of delayed flights created ripple effects that were expected to persist well into the following day.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Canceled for First Time Ever

In a historic decision driven by safety concerns, New York City postponed the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to the severe weather. This marked the first time the event has been rescheduled because of weather conditions in its long history. Officials cited dangerous wind speeds as the primary reason for the cancellation, as the parade features massive helium-filled balloons that are highly susceptible to strong gusts. The decision underscored the severity of the storm and the immediate risks posed to both participants and spectators. The parade had been expected to draw millions of viewers and participants, but the unpredictable nature of the storm made holding the event unsafe. This cancellation was a notable break from tradition, highlighting the significant impact the November 26 storm had on New York City's holiday schedule.

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National Weather Service Predicts Continued Risk Through November 27

The US National Weather Service stated that conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic region overnight as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved into New England. However, the agency warned that blustery conditions with gusts of 40-56 kmh were expected across parts of the East Coast on November 27. Wind gusts of 80 to 112 kmh were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and coastal New England. Officials continued to warn of more outages and coastal flooding as winds persisted. Heavy rains had already flooded low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast. The combination of saturated soil and high winds created a dangerous environment where trees could continue to fall and power lines could snap. Residents in affected areas were urged to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as the storm system slowly moved eastward.

Recovery Efforts Begin as Storm Moves Into New England

As the storm center shifted, attention turned to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit areas. Utility crews began assessing damage in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, where the majority of outages were concentrated. The priority was to restore power to homes and businesses that had been without electricity for nearly a full day. Travelers who were stranded or delayed due to the flight cancellations faced an uncertain journey home. The 417 cancellations and 1,800 delays represented a significant portion of holiday travel, with many expecting further disruptions on November 27. The National Weather Service continued to monitor the situation, providing updates as wind speeds varied by region. The storm served as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of infrastructure to severe weather events, even during peak holiday periods.