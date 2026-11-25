Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and extended security waits impacted millions of Thanksgiving travelers across the US on Nov 25, despite record-breaking flight volumes.

The Transportation Security Administration processed an anticipated 17.6 million passengers on Nov 25 as Thanksgiving travel surged to one of the busiest days in US history. AAA projected that 81.5 million Americans would travel at least 80km between Nov 24 and Nov 30, creating intense congestion at major hubs and along highways nationwide.

Record Flight Volumes and Security Delays

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that air traffic reached a 16-year high on Nov 24, with 52,000 flights scheduled in a single day. Despite the massive volume, the Federal Aviation Administration documented more than 2,000 flight delays and over 40 cancellations in the US on Nov 25 due to operational pressures and weather conditions.

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Security checkpoints experienced severe bottlenecks across multiple regions. Terri Zimmerman, a 71-year-old retiree from Deerfield Beach, Florida, waited nearly an hour at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on the morning of Nov 25. She boarded a flight to Tallahassee to visit relatives but noted she was surprised by the crowds despite arriving early to avoid the rush.

Wait times peaked at 81 minutes at Miami International Airport and approximately 40 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Portland International Airport in Oregon. The situation worsened in the afternoon at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, where average security line wait times exceeded 100 minutes.

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Weather Impacts and Regional Variations

Adverse weather patterns significantly disrupted travel logistics on Nov 25. The National Weather Service warned of a major storm along the Eastern Seaboard that brought heavy rain, coastal flooding, high winds, and potential power outages to the Carolinas, the northern Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast. Wind gusts were expected to reach 80kmh or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Winter storm warnings and watches were also in effect for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 33cm of snow expected in the St Louis area by the afternoon of Nov 26. The Federal Aviation Administration cited an average 54-minute departure delay at San Francisco International Airport due to a low cloud ceiling, while Miami International Airport saw average departure delays of 30 minutes due to weather.

Not all travelers faced significant hurdles. Tracy VanLeuven Miller, a retired military spouse, reported sailing through baggage check and security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in less than 10 minutes on her early morning flight to Atlanta on Nov 25. She utilized travel points to offset high ticket prices and successfully avoided the stress of previous grueling road trips.

Traveler Behavior and Future Outlook

Many passengers adjusted their arrival times to mitigate risks associated with recent technological failures and unpredictable weather. Darius Russman traveled from Atlanta to New Jersey on Nov 25 and arrived at the airport three hours before his flight. He cited the unpredictability of travel and high prices as reasons for his early arrival, contrasting with his usual practice of arriving two hours early.

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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported smoother operations, with security line waits averaging about 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. The storm is expected to continue affecting air travel at eastern US airports from Thanksgiving Day into the morning of Nov 27, with forecasts predicting reduced visibility, turbulence, strong winds, and aircraft icing conditions.