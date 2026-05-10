The 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet: A New Balance in the Collection

The 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet is a significant evolution of the collection, which was initially met with mixed response. The smaller proportions of the 38mm case bring the collection's visual complexity into better balance and make it easier to wear. The watch is powered by the self-winding Calibre 5900 movement, which offers a 60-hour power reserve.

The 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet pairs a slim pink gold case with richly textured dials in blue, black and silver, making the collection feel more balanced and wearable.

The 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet brings new balance to the collection, with a slim Calibre 5900 movement and textured coloured dials. The collection has evolved steadily since its launch in 2019, with new complications, materials, colourways, and dial treatments giving it more depth. In late 2023, Audemars Piguet introduced a 38mm case, which brought the collection's visual complexity into better balance and made it easier to wear.

The 38mm watch is powered by the self-winding Calibre 5900 with a 60-hour power reserve





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Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 38Mm Calibre 5900 Self-Winding

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