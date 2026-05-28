The Art of Slow Travel: How to Experience New Zealand's Culture and Landscapes

The text encourages readers to embrace a slower pace of travel and highlights New Zealand as a destination for slow travel enthusiasts. It provides tips on how to plan and enjoy a slow travel experience in New Zealand, including the importance of Type B trip planning and the benefits of booking tour packages with operators like EU Holidays.

Hustle culture has become the new normal. We chase productivity and wear eye bags like they're a badge of honour. It's even spilt over into how we vacation: we pack our itineraries with countless activities just to come home even more exhausted than before the holiday.

It's about time we learn to slow down. The art of slow travel is the antithesis to hustling. It's travel that focuses on the quality of time you spend in a place, so you get a deeper appreciation for the culture you're in. Slow travel can be experienced anywhere but there's one place that slow travel practitioners recommend over and over again: New Zealand. Here's how to go about it





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