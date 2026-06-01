In this episode of Work It, Nat Fetalvero and Gerald Tan speak with Prashanth Sundaram, country head for Singapore at X0PA AI, about the biggest mistakes candidates make in job interviews.

More companies are using AI bots during job interviews to screen candidates before they ever speak with a hiring manager. But what exactly is the technology looking for?

Can a machine really assess both technical knowledge and body language? In this Work It episode, Nat Fetalvero and Gerald Tan speak with Prashanth Sundaram, country head for Singapore at X0PA AI, about the biggest mistakes candidates make. You were once a high achiever in school, so why does succeeding at work feel so much harder?

Gerald Tan and Nat Fetalvero unpack why academic success doesn't always translate into workplace wins, and the skills and mindset fresh graduates need to thrive in their careers. Seeing peers get promoted, switch to higher-paying jobs or hit major milestones can feel like you're falling behind. CNA TODAY journalist Tang Jia Wen joins Nat Fetalvero to unpack why career envy hits so hard in Singapore, how social media fuels comparison and what healthy ambition should looks like.

Asking your current boss for a referral letter can be tricky - especially if you're just quietly exploring new opportunities. How do you broach the conversation without jeopardising your role? Have a work-related question to ask a career counsellor? Email us at cnapodcasts mediacorp.com.sg Nearly one in five workers in Singapore is considered overqualified, with many choosing roles that better suit their career goals or preferences.

For some graduates, this can mean taking roles outside their field of study. Nat Fetalvero and Gerald Tan speak to international relations graduate Dhareeni Shanmugam, who shares how she navigated a tough post-COVID job market and how shifting focus to skills and non-academic experiences helped her find purpose in a different field. Editor's note: This episode of Work It has been edited to remove references to the guest's university.

She graduated from the University of London, where she completed a programme designed and assessed by the London School of Economics





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