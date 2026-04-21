The Daily Tradition: How One Man Is Keeping Nusantara Heritage Alive Through Fashion

Meet Hafiz Rashid, a storyteller who has made traditional Malay attire his daily uniform, proving that cultural identity and heritage are not reserved for special occasions.

At first glance, one might assume Hafiz Rashid is a guest arriving at a wedding, but that is rarely the case. For this 33-year-old, donning traditional Malay attire is not a seasonal ritual for festivities; it is a profound, daily expression of his identity and a testament to his deep-seated passion for regional heritage. Whether he is attending a casual book event or running errands, Hafiz is often seen in his signature baju Melayu, paired with a songkok featuring intricate embroidery, a kain samping songket, and a batik kipas. While many observers initially mistake his presence for that of a participant in a traditional arts competition, such as a dikir barat performance, the reality is far more personal. There is no costume theme and no specific event requirement; his fashion choice is simply a deliberate lifestyle, representing a commitment to cultural preservation that permeates his everyday existence.

During discussions regarding his fashion journey, Hafiz acknowledges the wide range of reactions he receives. He is frequently met with curiosity, occasionally laced with bewilderment or, in some instances, a subtle, mocking undertone. Yet, he remains unfazed. As a freelance storyteller and a key figure in the Rewang Collective—a group dedicated to keeping Malay heritage alive through culinary arts and communal storytelling—Hafiz views his wardrobe as a conversation starter. He is deeply focused on the Nusantara, the expansive Malay archipelago that encompasses Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Southern Thailand, and the Philippines. His dedication is so profound that local playwright Alfian Sa'at dubbed him the Nusantara Otaku, a moniker that perfectly captures his obsessive, devoted nature toward the history and culture of the region. He emphasizes that wearing these garments is a small but significant way to honor the stories he tells, bridging the gap between historical legacy and contemporary life.

Contrary to what many might assume, Hafiz did not grow up steeped in these traditional customs. He describes his upbringing as entirely ordinary, noting that his parents and brothers do not share the same level of intensity regarding cultural history. His journey into this world began at the age of 20, during the transitional period between his studies in biomedical engineering and his mandatory National Service. A visit to the Malay Cultural Festival at the Malay Heritage Centre in 2013 served as the catalyst, pulling him into what he calls a beautiful rabbit hole of discovery. What started as an interest in the intersection of traditional medicine and nature quickly evolved into a comprehensive immersion in Malay arts and history. He became the youngest docent at the centre, surrounded by retirees who were initially baffled by his presence. This experience emboldened him to start integrating traditional pieces into his daily wardrobe. By reclaiming the baju Melayu and other historical garments as standard daily wear, Hafiz is challenging the notion that traditional heritage is reserved only for special occasions, proving that culture is a living, breathing aspect of the modern world.





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Malay Heritage Nusantara Traditional Fashion Cultural Identity Hafiz Rashid

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