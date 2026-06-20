The Dangers of Not Preparing for Retirement Early

Financial blogger Dawn Cher highlights the simple yet costly mistake of starting too late for retirement planning, which can lead to chasing unrealistic returns, neglecting CPF in retirement planning, or over-relying on salespeople for financial advice. She emphasizes the importance of starting early to give compound interest more time to work and avoid being vulnerable to aggressive sales pitches.

Starting too late is one of the simplest yet most costly retirement planning mistakes, says financial blogger Dawn Cher. While people assume major retirement planning mistakes include getting scammed or losing money in a stock market crash, the writer says some of the biggest mistakes often start small and go unnoticed.

In her view, some of the biggest retirement planning mistakes usually start small and go unnoticed. She has seen this happen to many of her older peers whom she used to think were set for a comfortable retirement because they were earning more than her, but are now in their fifties and fretting about not having enough. Their missteps are not uncommon.

Today, many Singaporeans still make the same mistakes - starting too late, chasing unrealistic returns, neglecting their Central Provident Fund (CPF) in retirement planning, or over-relying for financial advice on someone who is selling them products. By the time the consequences show up, it may already be 10, 20 or 30 years later, when your working years are behind you and there is no way to undo your mistakes.

A commentary by Christopher Tan, the chief executive officer of wealth advisory firm Providend, highlighted a worrying trend of Singaporeans being encouraged to meet the Basic Retirement Sum in their CPF accounts and invest the balance that could otherwise have gone towards the Full Retirement Sum into an investment-linked policy (ILP). The sales pitch was that the combination of CPF Life payouts and the ILP would ultimately provide a higher level of retirement income.

However, the issue drew wider scrutiny after some advisers were found to be marketing ILPs as capital guaranteed upon death. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Life Insurance Association Singapore subsequently said such descriptions were misleading because ILPs are not capital-guaranteed products. This incident, along with watching the friends around her fret about their impending retirements, shows how many Singaporeans remain uncertain about how to prepare for their retirement.

When we first start working, it's easy to forget about retirement because it seems like a distant prospect. Some may also assume that when they've worked for more years, they can easily save enough for their retirement because of their increasing salary.

However, waiting too long to start saving and investing for retirement is, in her opinion, the most expensive mistake anyone can make. When you start late, you give the benefits of compound interest less time to work. A person who invests S$500 a month from age 30 to 65 would have contributed S$210,000 in capital. At a 5 per cent annual return over 35 years, that could grow to more than S$560,000 before fees and taxes.

Now compare this with someone who starts investing at age 45 and invests the same S$500 a month until age 65. In total, they would have invested S$120,000.

However, at the same annual return rate, they end up with about S$206,000. Of course, not all investments promise fixed annual interest rates with no risks. The stock market can be a powerful wealth-building tool over long periods. But it does not move in a straight line.

If you start investing late, you have less time to recover from downturns, less room to correct mistakes, and less flexibility if markets fall just as you retire. Late starters are often more vulnerable to aggressive sales pitches because if you realise you have not saved enough, a product projecting 8 to 12 per cent annual returns suddenly looks very tempting - even though these returns can often be unrealistic.

Besides scams, people planning for retirement should be wary of purchasing legal, regulated products that may be unsuitable for their needs. It's not just late starters who are tempted. It can be someone who compares their low-risk portfolio to a friend who made money from AI stocks or crypto, for example, or a retiree who simply feels their CPF Life payouts are not enough.

Ultimately, the need or want for larger returns clouds people's judgment - and this hunger for more sometimes causes them to forget what risks they're taking to try to get the





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