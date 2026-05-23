The Dangers of Staying Silent During Difficult Times

Founder Kelvin Kao warns that staying silent during difficult times can create more fear and uncertainty among employees, and that they deserve enough truth to make informed decisions about their lives. He reflects on his own experience of staying silent during a downturn and the impact it had on his team. Kao wonders if many organisations misunderstand what employees really need and suggests that they need more than just transparency – they need answers they do not have, and they need leaders who are willing to have difficult conversations with them.

Founder Kelvin Kao warns that staying silent during difficult times will only create more fear and uncertainty among employees – and they deserve enough truth to make informed decisions about their lives.

As employees are the ones pounding the ground, they often know more than leaders think they do during a downturn. With nobody to address it directly, this transforms into collective anxiety, affecting productivity and trust. In 2021, Kao gave an interview where he spoke about how his creative agency had survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic without laying off a single employee.

However, just a month later, the agency lost three major accounts, and the numbers no longer worked. Kao determined the best strategy forward, exploring options such as budget cuts and other contingency plans. He eventually came to the conclusion that even with budget cuts, revenue was simply not enough to sustain their headcount. Kao reflects on what those two weeks of silence felt like for his team, who had no context or information about the situation.

His staff members had to speculate and draw their own conclusions from the fragments they had, usually imagining the worst. Kao wonders if many organisations misunderstand what employees really need, and if leaders are frequently operating with incomplete information themselves. Deals are still being negotiated, budgets are still being revised, and legal and commercial constraints may limit what can be disclosed. Speaking too early can destabilise a situation that is still salvageable.

Most people would already know something is wrong long before their leaders verbalise it. Projects that were once urgent get mysteriously deferred, positions remain unfilled, and managers change the way they manage, becoming either unusually guarded or strangely over-reassuring. Kao believes that staying silent to keep things chugging along as usual can backfire, negatively affecting productivity.

Communicating during periods of uncertainty is genuinely hard, and delivering bad news or admitting precariousness compels leaders to face emotions they might not have fully dealt with. Waiting until we know more is often less a communication strategy than a way of deferring a conversation nobody wants to have.

Kao suggests that organisations need to understand that employees need more than just transparency – they need answers they do not have, and they need leaders who are willing to have difficult conversations with them





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Staying Silent Difficult Times Employees Transparency Communication Leadership Productivity Anxiety

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