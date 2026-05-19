The 'Emotion Economy' in China: A New Consumer Trend Shaping the Country's Economy

This news article discusses a fast-growing consumer trend in China, the 'emotion economy', where consumers prioritize the emotional value of products and services over their practical use. The trend is driving demand for various items, including collectibles, bubble tea, gaming, and immersive experiences. The article explores the reasons behind this consumer behavior and its implications for China's changing economy.

A fast-growing consumer trend reshaping China 's economy has largely flown under the radar outside the country - the ' emotion economy ', where consumers place greater value on how a product or service makes them feel than on its practical use.

The trend is driving demand for everything from collectibles and bubble tea to gaming and immersive experiences that evoke excitement, comfort, and fulfilment. Why are young Chinese consumers spending this way, and what does it reveal about the country's changing economy? CNA's Krystal Chia reports from Shanghai





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Emotion Economy China Consumer Behavior Changing Economy Collectibles Bubble Tea Gaming Immersive Experiences

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