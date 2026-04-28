The Emotional and Financial Toll of Assisted Reproduction in Singapore

Couples in Singapore face significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges when undergoing assisted reproductive treatments like IVF. With limited subsidies and insufficient social support, many struggle with the unpredictability and high costs of fertility treatments. Experts call for greater awareness and earlier health checks to better support those on this difficult journey.

In Singapore, the journey of assisted reproduction is proving to be a physically, emotionally, and financially taxing experience for many couples. As part of an ongoing exploration into marriage, dating, and parenting trends, CNA delves into the challenges faced by those seeking fertility treatments, particularly in private clinics where subsidies are limited.

For one couple, the realization that something was wrong came after six months of unsuccessful attempts to conceive. A visit to a fertility specialist led them to begin in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, a process that Ms. Rafidah, a content creator, described as unpredictable. Unlike other life endeavors where effort often yields results, IVF presents a stark contrast—no amount of effort guarantees success. The couple’s struggles continued when they decided to try for a second child.

Ms. Rafidah experienced a miscarriage, adding to the emotional burden while juggling work and caring for their toddler. Their story is not unique. Many couples in Singapore face similar challenges, with fertility issues affecting one in six couples, according to 2023 data from the National University Health System. The causes are evenly split between men and women, yet both medical awareness and social support remain insufficient.

Mdm. Rafiah, 40, and Mr. Mimrah, 43, found the process of assisted reproduction difficult to navigate. Mr. Mimrah, who works in the digital space, highlighted the lack of education on fertility and conception in schools and universities. This gap in knowledge leaves many couples unprepared for the complexities of starting a family.

Misconceptions about fertility further complicate the journey. Dr. Cathryn Chan, an IVF clinician at Astra Women’s Specialists, emphasized the importance of knowledge in empowering couples to plan their fertility journey. She noted that couples can make informed decisions about when to start treatment or save money for future procedures. The financial burden of fertility treatments is another significant hurdle.

While Singaporean couples can receive up to 75% co-funding for a maximum of six assisted reproduction cycles in government hospitals, the costs can still be prohibitive. A single IVF cycle in a private clinic can cost between S$15,000 and S$18,000 before subsidies. Ms. Jacelyn Phang, a mother who underwent IVF, pointed out that subsidies for private treatments are limited and often come from Medisave, which is essentially the couple’s own savings.

The emotional toll of infertility is often overlooked, despite being a significant aspect of the journey. Couples seeking a second child may find themselves with fewer subsidies and in need of additional support. Ms. Phang also noted the lack of shared experiences online, making it difficult for couples to understand the process without going through it themselves. The pressure to start treatment early, before egg quality declines, adds to the urgency and stress.

Experts agree that more awareness, earlier health checks, and open conversations about fertility struggles are needed to support couples on this challenging path





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Assisted Reproduction IVF Fertility Challenges Financial Burden Emotional Toll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporeans Rediscover 1990s SingTel Shares, Gaining Financial Control After DecadesHundreds of thousands of Singaporeans aged 50 and above are regaining control of SingTel shares purchased in the 1990s through a government initiative. Initially held under CPF management, these shares are now being transferred to personal accounts, offering seniors a potential financial windfall. The move reflects the success of Singapore’s push for a share-owning society but also highlights the challenges of passive investment and financial literacy.

Read more »

Singaporeans Debate Financial Transparency with Parents and PartnersA 28-year-old woman's decision to withhold her salary from her parents sparked a debate on financial boundaries in Singaporean families. Simultaneously, a man questions his girlfriend's financial expectations, highlighting broader issues of financial control and expectations in relationships.

Read more »

Air India Seeks Financial Support from Singapore AirlinesAir India, facing significant losses and operational challenges, has reportedly requested financial assistance from Singapore Airlines. The request comes after a challenging financial year and ongoing issues with service quality, fleet renewal, and airspace restrictions.

Read more »

Singaporean Shares Emotional Struggles After Layoff, Sparks Online Discussion on Job Search ChallengesA Singaporean Reddit user opens up about the emotional impact of being laid off, describing feelings of worthlessness and the difficulty of securing new employment. Their post sparks a wave of responses from others facing similar struggles, offering advice on coping strategies and job search techniques. Meanwhile, separate stories highlight marital financial strains and workforce readiness concerns in Malaysia.

Read more »

Hong Ling Reveals Partner Nick's Crucial Role in Helping Her Tackle Emotional ScenesActress Hong Ling shares how her partner, Nick, provides vital emotional support and script assistance as she prepares for her role in the upcoming drama series, navigating challenging scenes and a complex character arc.

Read more »

Singaporean Family’s Emotional Journey as SMA Patient Faziq Shows Progress After Life-Changing Gene TherapyA Singaporean family shares their relief and gratitude as their son Faziq, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), responds positively to a groundbreaking gene therapy. After losing their first child to the same condition, the parents raised $2.4 million for Faziq’s treatment, with support from businessman David Yong. The family expresses hope for Faziq’s recovery and thanks the community for their unwavering support.

Read more »