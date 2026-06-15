The emotional case for preserving Singapore's heritage through conserved buildings

Singapore's conservation system is struggling to cope with the loss of buildings that hold social and historical significance, but are deemed not monumental or iconic enough. The city-state needs to move from a rigid threshold to a more graduated approach, where buildings can be adapted or partially retained even if they don't qualify for full conservation.

Architectural, historical and social considerations are often collapsed into a single yes-or-no question: Does a building qualify for conservation? But heritage rarely works so neatly, argues SUTD's Yeo Kang Shua.

The site of Yishun 10, Singapore's first multiplex, could soon make way for a new residential and commercial development. Its architect, Geoff Malone, a film buff who founded the Singapore International Film Festival, was briefed to design something like a rocket ship which had landed in Yishun from outer space. He delivered: A metallic box wrapped in red, studded with strips of red, orange and blue neon.

A renovation in 2010 gave the building a more muted grey palette but its striking design is one reason why it sits on heritage non-profit Docomomo Singapore's list of 100 significant modernist buildings. Its deeper significance is social. With ten cinema halls under one roof, it brought cinema into the heartland, attracting more than three million visitors by the end of 1993. Watching films stopped being a special trip into town and became part of everyday life.

The proposed development had some members of the public lamenting the loss of a long-time neighbourhood landmark, yet this value will not lead to retention. Yishun 10 is not alone.

For example, after independence, the Housing and Development Board built a swimming complex in nearly every new town. For a generation, these pools were where we learned to swim and spent our weekends. They had architectural merits too. The Buona Vista Swimming Complex, which closed in 2014 after 38 years, had a daring 100-metre concrete roof carried on just eight columns.

The Bedok Swimming Complex, which drained its pools for good in 2017, was a Singapore Institute of Architects design award winner in 1983. These are the very spaces in which social memories were formed, yet like many other post-independence architectures, these pools were judged too young to be conserved and slipped away sooner than we thought. This is a gap Singapore must now confront. Our conservation system works well for buildings of obvious architectural or historic importance.

Still, it is far less equipped to deal with those that may have contributed to Singapore's architectural history and represented the nation's coming-of-age years, but deemed not monumental or iconic enough. To be sure, Singapore's heritage laws recognise a wide spectrum of value. The Planning Act covers buildings of special architectural, historic or aesthetic interest. The Preservation of Monuments Act goes further, citing cultural, artistic and symbolic significance.

Meanwhile, some major public projects undergo Heritage Impact Assessments, which examine how proposed works may affect heritage sites and values. There are also separate incentive schemes that encourage adaptive reuse or partial retention in selected areas.

However, these mechanisms remain selective and fragmented. They do not yet provide a consistent, legible and predictable pathway for the many buildings that sit outside formal conservation lists but still hold genuine value. Today, architectural, historical and social considerations are often collapsed into a single yes-or-no question: Does a building qualify for conservation? Heritage rarely works so neatly.

A building may not warrant full conservation yet still deserve careful adaptation or partial retention. It is time to move from a rigid threshold to a more graduated approach. The challenge is not only to identify value, but to make retention feasible for owners when full conservation is neither practical nor necessary. Commentary: As older buildings are sacrificed in the pursuit of progress, Singaporeans lose part of what makes us who we are.

A city without history is harder to love: The emotional case for preserving Singapore's heritage through conserved buildings Equally important is reforming how building codes are applied to older structures. Requirements for structural loading, fire safety and accessibility are necessary and non-negotiable, but they are largely calibrated for new construction. When applied to existing buildings, they can impose substantial costs and spatial compromises. In many cases, these tip the balance decisively towards demolition.

That said, Singapore's regulatory system is not wholly prescriptive. Fire safety already allows performance-based design in appropriate cases where fire engineering analysis can demonstrate that the intent of the Fire Code is met. More broadly, building regulations also recognise that performance requirements may be satisfied through alternative solutions. Extending this calibrated logic more systematically to adaptive reuse would not weaken safety.

Instead, it would allow for more proportionate responses that balance risk, cost and heritage value





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