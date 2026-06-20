A Singaporean man shares the emotional weight of being the family's go-to problem solver, provider, and safety net, and how it affects his mental and physical health.

A Singaporean man in his late 40s has shared the emotional weight of being the family's go-to problem solver, provider, and safety net. He supports his elderly parents, is the sole breadwinner at home, and occasionally helps relatives through tough times.

While he considers it a privilege to care for the people he loves, he admitted that constantly being the one others lean on can feel exhausting. He shared that his parents don't really have meaningful retirement savings and that he covers their expenses and utilities. His wife has also not worked for years due to health issues, and he has never wanted her to feel pressured to return to work for financial reasons.

His concerns stretch beyond his own household, as his wife's family has dealt with a mix of health problems and financial hardship, and he worries that if things take a turn for the worse, he may eventually be called upon to help. He also admitted that he has not cried or broken down in years because he's simply been too busy for it. He wrote that he's not writing this for sympathy, but to self-preserve and keep going.

The people around him need him, but he needs himself as well





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Family Responsibilities Mental Health Emotional Weight Caregiving Burnout

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