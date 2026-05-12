The US has said that American passengers would not necessarily be subject to quarantine, presenting diplomatic challenges as different countries negotiated over who would receive it and treat its passengers. Cape Verde refused to receive the ship, and Spain allowed the vessel to anchor off the Canary Islands for the evacuation of passengers and crew.

Most countries have followed the WHO's guidelines, including a 42-day quarantine, but the US has said that American passengers would not necessarily be subject to quarantine.

Passengers evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, disembark after landing at the Eindhoven Air Base, Netherlands, on May 12, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw) Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results





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MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak World Health Organization US Quarantine Cape Verde Spain

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