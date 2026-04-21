The H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump: A Fusion of Horological Precision and Iconic Street Culture

Discover the H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump, a bold timepiece unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026 that integrates the legendary Reebok Pump mechanism into a high-performance, forged quartz fibre watch.

At the prestigious Watches and Wonders 2026 event, a collaboration between H Moser & Cie and Reebok has redefined the boundaries of luxury horology by blending high-end mechanics with the legendary design language of the late eighties. The centerpiece of this partnership, the Streamliner Pump, is far more than a mere timekeeping instrument. It serves as a visceral connection to a bygone era of cultural boldness, specifically paying homage to the iconic Reebok Pump button.

This bright orange pusher, once a revolutionary tool for custom-fitting athletic footwear, has been masterfully recontextualized as a ceremonial winding mechanism. With every press, the wearer engages in a tactile performance, manually energizing the HMC 103 calibre movement with a satisfying, almost addictive sense of physical interaction that breathes life into the watch. This design choice elevates the act of winding from a mundane task into a choreographed ritual that bridges the gap between mechanical precision and the playful spirit of vintage sportswear. Beneath the surface of this striking timepiece lies a masterclass in modern engineering and material innovation. The H Moser & Cie engineers have opted for forged quartz fibre to construct the 40mm case, a decision that ensures both exceptional durability and a unique aesthetic profile for every individual unit produced. Because the material properties of the forged fibres vary during the manufacturing process, no two watches are exactly alike, providing the owner with a bespoke sense of identity. Protecting this intricate heart is a robust titanium core, which the maison refers to as a sarcophagus. This internal structure offers rigorous protection for the delicate components while maintaining an incredibly light weight of only 11.4mm in thickness. Despite its avant-garde appearance and interactive nature, the watch retains a practical edge, offering a 74-hour power reserve, a high-performance Straumann hairspring, and 10 ATM water resistance, proving that aesthetic provocation and functional reliability can exist in perfect harmony. The collaboration extends beyond the wrist, cementing its place as a holistic lifestyle statement. Each watch is paired with an exclusive version of the classic Pump sneaker, ensuring that the design dialogue between horology and streetwear is fully realized. This partnership avoids the common pitfall of relying on tired nostalgia; instead, it demonstrates a clear vision of how luxury can evolve in a fast-paced, modern world. By refusing to follow the path of conventional watchmaking, H Moser & Cie and Reebok have successfully created a narrative that flows from the precision of a workshop to the energy of the street. The Streamliner Pump is not merely a product of its time, but a provocation that invites users to engage with their surroundings and their accessories in a more meaningful way. It is a bold declaration that the future of design lies in unexpected convergences, rewarding those who appreciate the intersection of high performance, creative audacity, and intentional engineering





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H Moser & Cie Reebok Pump Watches And Wonders 2026 Horology Luxury Collaboration

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