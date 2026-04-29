The Hidden Costs of Motherhood: A Singaporean Writer’s Struggle with Work-Life Balance

Freelance writer Eveline Gan shares her personal journey of leaving her full-time career after becoming a mother, highlighting the societal pressures and hidden costs faced by women in Singapore. Her story underscores the challenges of balancing career ambitions with caregiving responsibilities, reflecting broader issues contributing to the country’s declining fertility rate.

Eveline Gan, a freelance writer, left her full-time career after becoming a mother at 26, a decision that forced her to confront the hidden costs of motherhood and caregiving.

In her writing, she explores the challenges faced by women who struggle to balance career ambitions, physical exhaustion, and the relentless juggling of multiple responsibilities. Her story reflects a broader societal issue in Singapore, where the total fertility rate (TFR) has plummeted to a historic low of 0.87, raising concerns about the sustainability of the workforce and the well-being of families.

Despite government measures aimed at reversing this trend, many women like Gan continue to face immense pressure, often feeling compelled to choose between career and family. The reality is stark: women still bear the brunt of caregiving responsibilities, even in dual-income households. Studies show that married women are five times more likely than men to manage both household and childcare duties, leading to emotional distress, burnout, and financial strain.

Gan’s experience highlights the gap between societal expectations and the practical challenges of modern parenthood. As a young mother, she initially believed she could have it all—a thriving career, personal growth, and a fulfilling family life.

However, the demands of motherhood quickly shattered that illusion. She recalls expressing breast milk in a cramped toilet cubicle between assignments, only to receive a call that her childcare arrangements had fallen through. With no reliable support system, she was forced to leave her full-time job, a decision that came with significant personal and professional sacrifices. While her boss offered flexible work arrangements, allowing her to continue writing part-time, the trade-offs were clear.

She had once dreamed of having three or four children but realized that without live-in help or consistent family support, such aspirations were unsustainable. Instead, she spaced her two children six years apart, a decision that still left her perpetually exhausted. For years, she survived on minimal sleep, juggling freelance work, household management, and caregiving for her children and aging parents.

The constant demands left little room for personal aspirations, which were often set aside in the face of more immediate needs. Gan’s story is not unique. Many women in Singapore and beyond face similar struggles, navigating a society that expects them to excel in both career and motherhood without adequate support. The pressure to be perfect—limiting screen time, preparing balanced meals, managing school communications, and remaining calm during meltdowns—only adds to the burden.

When things fall short, mothers often bear the blame, reinforcing a cycle of stress and self-doubt. The broader implications of this issue are alarming. With women continuing to leave the workforce due to caregiving demands, the economic and social costs are significant. The lack of affordable childcare, flexible work arrangements, and shared caregiving responsibilities perpetuates a system where women are disproportionately affected.

As policymakers grapple with declining fertility rates, the focus must shift from simply encouraging more births to addressing the systemic barriers that make motherhood so challenging. For Gan, the hope is that her daughters will not have to make the same trade-offs. She envisions a future where women can pursue their careers without sacrificing their dreams of motherhood, where caregiving responsibilities are shared more equitably, and where society recognizes the true cost of raising a family.

Until then, the struggle continues for countless women who are forced to navigate an impossible balance





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