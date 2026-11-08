The Interchange Founder Ying Tong Attends COP31 To Connect Local Waste Action To Global Policy

Ying Tong of The Interchange brings Singapore's circular economy experience to COP31, seeking to align local upcycling efforts with international climate frameworks and waste reduction strategies.

Ying Tong, co-founder of the Singapore -based social enterprise The Interchange, is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference ( COP31) from November 9 to November 20. She travels to this global forum as part of the Climate Youth Development Programme organized by the Singapore Government. Her mission is to bridge the gap between local grassroots waste management initiatives and international policy negotiations.

The Interchange And Local Waste Solutions

The Interchange was established in 2023 to address Singapore's persistent waste crisis. Tong observes the daily accumulation of refuse from a dumpster on Mei Ling Street outside her studio. The organization tackles this issue through a dual approach that combines the upcycling of difficult-to-recycle materials into viable products with educational workshops. These workshops empower participants to replicate reuse techniques themselves.

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In 2026 alone, The Interchange executed thirty-eight workshops for approximately four hundred participants. The enterprise manufactured and sold approximately one hundred eighty products derived from waste. These efforts diverted about one hundred twenty kilograms of waste from landfills. The team processes specific materials such as woven rice bags, drink cartons, and soft plastics.

COP31 Priorities And Global Context

COP31 focuses heavily on zero waste as one of its stated priorities. Tong aims to understand how decisions made on the international stage translate into tangible action on the ground. She seeks to determine if small initiatives like hers can contribute meaningfully to broader global climate efforts. The conference convenes businesses, researchers, and civil society organizations to exchange ideas and advance climate solutions.

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Climate change affects resource use, emissions, and the future of cities. Tong recognizes that waste management is not a standalone formal agenda item in the negotiations. She worries about how well she can navigate these discussions without formal technical training in sustainability. Nevertheless, she attends as part of Singapore's youth delegation to represent local perspectives on the circular economy.

Community Impact And Operational Details

The Interchange addresses materials that fall outside standard recycling pathways. There was previously little online information about how to work with polypropylene woven rice bags. The team developed their own methods and now share these insights on social media and their website. This open sharing allows others to experiment with these materials and develop their own solutions.

When The Interchange repurposed a rice bag capable of holding ten to twenty-five kilograms of rice into a shoe bag, it sold out within twenty-four hours. Nearly three hundred eighty people joined the waitlist. Products like drink cartons and soft plastics are not covered by existing return schemes. The enterprise demonstrates the potential of materials that are typically discarded despite their utility.

Climate Adaptation And Future Engagement

Tong is deeply interested in climate adaptation strategies. She grows crops and raises chickens at the City Sprouts Henderson community farming plot. Rising temperatures have challenged the health of these crops and poultry. The team had to install cooling systems and test various shading methods. Some strategies worked while others failed. This experience provided a first-hand lesson in the impacts of climate change on basic food production.

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The geopolitical landscape of 2026 includes ongoing wars and tariffs. Developing countries face a significant shortfall in funding to adapt to climate change. Singapore, being low-lying and exposed to rising seas, depends on global cooperation. The conference offers a platform to agree on collective climate goals. Tong hopes to learn how other countries bring stakeholders together to reinforce policy, innovation, and community action.