The Lasting Legacy of Peter Chiang: Keeping the Art of Scale Modeling Alive in Katong

Discover the story of Peter Chiang, a dedicated shop owner in Singapore who has spent decades nurturing a community of model enthusiasts and preserving the intricate craft of aeronautical engineering through scale modeling.

In the heart of Katong, a vibrant district in Singapore, stands a sanctuary for enthusiasts of fine detail and historical precision. Hobby Bounties & Morgan Hobbycraft Centre is more than just a retail space; it is a time capsule managed by 61-year-old Peter Chiang . Always dressed in his signature long-sleeved shirt, tie, and tailored dress pants—a sartorial tradition carried over from his formative years at school in the United Kingdom—Mr.

Chiang embodies a sense of classic discipline that is mirrored in the meticulous organization of his shop. The premises are a labyrinth of inspiration, where boxes of model kits, rare figurines, and unique collectibles are stacked with geometric precision from the floor all the way to the high ceiling. For the uninitiated, it might look like a cluttered warehouse, but for the regulars who frequent the store, it is a treasure trove of human ingenuity and patience. Mr. Chiang’s journey began in the 1970s when, as a young child, he assembled his very first Airfix kit. That simple act of construction ignited a lifelong obsession with how things work, leading him to pursue formal studies in aeronautical engineering. Among his most prized possessions is a plane set dating back to the 1930s, a relic that remains firmly in his personal collection rather than up for sale. Having built well over 1,000 models throughout his lifetime, he possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of machine schematics and historical design. This expertise is not kept behind a counter but is shared freely with anyone who walks through his doors, proving that the tactile satisfaction of assembling a model by hand offers a unique cognitive reward that digital alternatives simply cannot replicate. His store serves as a physical reminder of an era when people looked at machines and sought to understand their inner workings through tactile exploration. Beyond the retail aspect, Mr. Chiang has fostered a remarkable social ecosystem. For approximately 25 years, his shop has served as the heartbeat for a local monthly gathering of hobbyists. These meetings are far more than simple exchanges of kits; they are forums for mentorship, collaborative problem-solving, and friendly competition. In an era dominated by the passive consumption of digital content and rising screen time, the community Mr. Chiang has built represents a rare, analog resistance. Despite the economic pressures of running a specialized brick-and-mortar business in a modern landscape, he remains steadfast in his commitment to the craft. He views his shop as a classroom of sorts, hoping to pass on his passion to the next generation. By encouraging younger hobbyists to slow down and focus on the mechanics of their builds, he is ensuring that the curiosity regarding how machines and technology function remains a tangible, living ambition rather than just a concept on a screen





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scale Modeling Hobby Bounties Peter Chiang Aeronautical Engineering Community Building

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Awards 2025: Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story Dominates, Nick Teo and Desmond Tan Score Major WinsThe Star Awards 2025 saw a significant night for entertainment, with the drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story scooping 11 awards, including Best Drama Serial. Guo Liang, Desmond Tan, Paige Chua, and Ya Hui achieved their tenth Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards, earning them the All-Time Favourite Artiste Award next year. Nick Teo secured his first Star Awards win in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes category, while Desmond Tan won Best Actor and Jesseca Liu took home Best Actress for their roles in new dramas. Tyler Ten and Chen Liping also received accolades for their performances in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

Read more »

UK Prime Minister Starmer Faces Resignation Calls Over Mandelson Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to resign following allegations of misleading Parliament about the vetting process for Peter Mandelson, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, as Ambassador to the US. Starmer claims he was unaware of Mandelson failing security checks and has blamed Foreign Office officials, sacking the department's top civil servant. Opposition leaders accuse him of incompetence and misleading the public.

Read more »

Star Awards 2025: All-Time Favourite Artistes Crowned, Emerald Hill DominatesThe Star Awards 2025 celebrated outstanding achievements in television, with four prominent artistes receiving their tenth Top 10 Most Popular Artiste award, paving the way for the All-Time Favourite Artiste Award next year. The drama serial Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story was a major winner, securing 11 accolades including Best Drama Serial. Nick Teo clinched his first Top 10 win, sharing the moment with his wife Hong Ling who also received the same honor. Desmond Tan won Best Actor for his performance in Devil Behind the Gate, while Jesseca Liu took home Best Actress for her role in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story. Tyler Ten received Best Supporting Actor and Most Popular Rising Star, and Chen Liping was awarded Best Supporting Actress.

Read more »

71-year-old kills 3 after confronting restaurant owner over loan in Kota TinggiTwo men and one woman were fatally shot at a food court in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia by a 71-year-old man on Sunday (April 19), according to multiple reports by Malaysian media.The victims, aged 37 to 63, were believed to have been shot with a shotgun and were pronounced dead at scene, Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said.Malaysian police received.

Read more »

Why Paragon's Unique Hybrid Model Makes It a Resilient Asset in Singapore's Property MarketExperts analyze the strategic value of Paragon mall, highlighting how its medical suites and luxury retail identity provide stability and resilience in the competitive Singapore commercial property landscape.

Read more »

UK's Starmer admits should never have named Mandelson as US envoyUK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took responsibility for appointing Peter Mandelson as US envoy, but said he was unaware at the time that Mandelson had failed security checks and would not have proceeded had he known.

Read more »