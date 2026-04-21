The Mind Cafe Bids Farewell to Its Iconic Prinsep Street Flagship Store

After 21 years of hosting legendary gaming sessions, The Mind Cafe is closing its Prinsep Street flagship location to consolidate operations at a larger mega outlet.

For two decades, The Mind Cafe has served as a cherished sanctuary for board game enthusiasts, friends, and families in Singapore . Located at 60A Prinsep Street , the iconic flagship store has acted as a backdrop for countless memories, from high-stakes games of Monopoly to the blossoming of romantic relationships. However, the establishment recently shared an emotional announcement on its Instagram page, revealing that the doors to this historic venue will officially close on May 23.

The team reflected on the legacy of the space, describing it as a true home away from home where community ties were strengthened over cardboard, dice, and strategy. While the closure of such a storied location marks the end of an era for many regulars, the cafe management emphasizes that this is not a permanent goodbye, but rather a strategic evolution of their brand. The Mind Cafe is currently preparing to transition all its operations to its nearby mega outlet, promising a significant upgrade for its loyal patrons. This upcoming relocation is framed as a leveling up experience designed to accommodate the growing community with a more spacious environment and a vastly expanded library of tabletop games. By centralizing operations, the management hopes to foster an even more immersive social gaming atmosphere that captures the spirit of the original location while offering modern amenities and increased capacity. The transition reflects the cafe's commitment to remaining a cornerstone of Singapore's social gaming culture, ensuring that the legacy of their Prinsep Street days continues in a more robust and comfortable setting. To commemorate the final month at 60A Prinsep Street, the cafe has launched a heartfelt giveaway campaign to honor the history of the venue. Visitors are encouraged to share their favorite photos taken at the cafe over the past 21 years on social media, using the hashtag #Farewell60A and tagging the official Instagram account. The contest, which runs until May 22, will reward 10 lucky winners with four two-hour gaming sessions to be redeemed at the new mega outlet. These winners will be selected based on the creativity and nostalgia conveyed in their submissions, with the final results to be unveiled on May 25. The cafe staff remains optimistic about the future, encouraging fans to make these final weeks legendary while reminding everyone that the games are simply moving to a bigger table. The venue continues to operate daily from 11 am to 11 pm, inviting everyone to drop by one last time before the historic chapter officially concludes





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