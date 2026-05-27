The Mirror of Self-Acceptance: What Our Actions Teach Our Children

A mother grapples with the contradiction between teaching her son to be proud of who he is while she dyes her hair and wears makeup. Through personal anecdotes, she explores how children absorb the gap between parental words and actions, and what it means for their own self-image.

I tell my son he is perfect as he is. But every morning, I sit in front of the mirror and carefully apply foundation to cover the red patches left by my eczema.

I fill in my sparse eyebrows and brush through my bleached-blonde hair, a color I have maintained for a decade. He watches me sometimes, and I wonder what he sees. At his primary school, the message is clear: be proud of who you are. The students are taught that they do not need to change themselves to be accepted.

Yet here I am, a mother who changes her hair color and hides her skin. The contradiction is not lost on me, and I suspect it is not lost on him either. The school recently held a parents briefing about their approach to self-acceptance. The principal explained that students must follow certain hairstyle rules, and colored hair is not allowed, to help them feel comfortable in their own skin.

The parents around me nodded. I nodded too, even though my hair has been a deliberate shade of blonde for years. It started as a beauty editor experiment, but I kept it because I loved it, and because my white roots blended better with blonde than with black. But sitting there, I felt a pang of hypocrisy.

I looked around the hall for other parents with colored hair. There were a few, but I was the only blonde. In that moment, I wondered what my son thinks when he sees the difference between the school lesson and his own mother. A few weeks later, he gave me a clue.

On a hectic Saturday morning, I was getting ready when he said, Mummy, you should be proud of yourself. You don't need makeup. His words were sweet, but I recognized them immediately. He was reciting a lesson he had learned, something a teacher or a book had told him.

He said it with that absolute certainty that only children have. I smiled and thanked him, but inside I felt a twist. I wear makeup not because I feel insecure, but because it is practical. My eczema makes my face blotchy, with red spots that appear throughout the day.

Foundation helps me feel less self-conscious in meetings or at the school gate. At 44, I am comfortable enough to go without makeup sometimes, but I choose to wear it. That subtle difference between caring about how I look and needing to perform is hard to explain to a child. This gap between what we say and what we do extends beyond hair and makeup.

I remember a friend who was upset when her son bleached his hair blonde after his O-Levels. Her sister reminded her that she had blue hair at the same age. We laugh at these contradictions, but they reveal a deeper truth: we want our children to accept themselves, but we constantly tweak our own appearances. We tell our kids not to comment on other people's bodies, yet we make remarks ourselves.

During Chinese New Year, we let them eat pineapple tarts and then, a few weeks later, we comment on how their clothes fit differently. Concern slips out before we can catch it. I have done this myself. I was a fat child, so I know the cruelty of weight stigma.

But when I see a child who has gained weight, I worry about their health. My son was listening one day when I made a comment about another child. He heard his mother looking at someone's body and deciding something was wrong. Children absorb these lessons in the simplest ways.

They see the gap between our words and our actions, and they learn to navigate it. But they also feel the confusion. I believe that accepting yourself and choosing how you look are not the same. Deciding how to present yourself is about having control; feeling ashamed is about discomfort.

I want my son to understand that I color my hair and wear makeup because it makes me feel like me, not because I am hiding something. But the message is tangled. He sees a mother who says one thing and does another. I hope, in time, he will understand the nuances.

For now, I keep the conversation open. I talk to him about my eczema, about why I dye my hair, about the choices we all make. And I remind him that the most important thing is to be kind to himself and to others





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Self-Acceptance Parenting Contradictions Body Image Children's Perceptions Personal Appearance

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