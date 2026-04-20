The Paradox of Crime: Italian National Attempts to Sell 'Fake' Rolex That Proved Real

An Italian man faces legal consequences in Singapore after attempting to trade a watch he believed was counterfeit for genuine luxury items, only for the watch to be declared authentic, resulting in a rare 'impossible crime' conviction.

In an unusual legal saga that has captivated observers, an Italian national named Singh found himself at the center of an impossible crime in Singapore after attempting to offload a timepiece he was convinced was counterfeit. The sequence of events began when Singh purchased a rare Rolex GMT Saru from an acquaintance for approximately 60,000 euros.

Although he initially believed he had secured a lucrative deal, doubts soon surfaced after his peers suggested that the watch might have been tampered with, specifically suspecting that the casing had been swapped and the serial number fraudulently laser-engraved. Driven by the fear of being left with a valueless item, Singh devised a plan to dispose of the watch in Singapore, viewing it as a fake that he could pass off to an unsuspecting dealer for profit. Upon arriving in Singapore in November 2025, Singh visited a local retailer, The Watch Room, where he successfully negotiated a trade. He presented the timepiece to the shop director, claiming its authenticity while internally harboring the intent to defraud the establishment. Instead of requesting a cash payout, Singh opted to trade the watch for three other high-end Rolex models—a Daytona, a GMT, and a Submariner—with a combined market value of nearly S$95,000. To further obscure his identity and avoid potential tax or legal repercussions, Singh provided a digitally altered copy of his passport. Confident that he had successfully offloaded a fake, he immediately made arrangements to flee the country, booking an evening flight back to Rome via Helsinki. However, the situation took a bizarre turn when the shop owner, after further inspection and consultation with other experts, discovered the watch was actually genuine, despite its earlier indications of being tampered with. This revelation transformed the incident into a legal rarity known as an impossible attempt. Under the law, an impossible attempt occurs when an individual intends to commit a criminal act and performs concrete steps toward that goal, even if the objective outcome is physically impossible to achieve due to circumstances unknown to the perpetrator. In this case, because the product being sold was not a fake as Singh believed, the act of cheating could not be technically completed in the way he intended. Singh eventually pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to cheat, acknowledging his clear intent to commit fraud. Legal experts noted that his actions, including the use of forged documentation and the hurried flight, demonstrated a substantial and clear commitment to what he believed was a criminal enterprise. The case highlights the complex intersection of luxury watch trading and the rigorous application of criminal law, where the defendant's state of mind remains a defining factor in prosecution despite the paradoxical nature of the underlying facts





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