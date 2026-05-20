The political and economic drivers behind Indonesia's worsening haze crisis

A researcher emphasizes that the annual haze blanketing Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore is primarily a political and economic choice, not solely a climate-related event. He highlights the need for significant shifts in financing, incentives, and enforcement towards prevention, noting that efforts in Indonesia have not yet proven successful. The cycle of recurring crises may be broken by understanding and addressing the deep-rooted political and economic factors behind the fires.

The annual haze blanketing Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore is primarily a political and economic choice, not solely a climate-related event. Drastic changes in land use practices, such as those occurring in peatlands, are responsible for intensifying these fires.

Despite half a decade of restoration efforts in Indonesia, the situation has worsened. Countries should consider shifting their financing, incentives, and enforcement towards prevention to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires. Climate change continues to intensify fire risk, but it is only one of several accelerating factors contributing to the severe fires observed in Southeast Asia.

A deeper understanding of these dynamics is crucial to breaking the cycle of recurring crises and paving the way for more effective and sustainable long-term solutions





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