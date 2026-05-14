The Quad's Future Uncertain as Leaders' Meetings Stall

The Quad, a grouping of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, risks losing its geopolitical significance if summit-level meetings are not resumed. The last time leaders met was in September 2024, and a 2025 summit in India never materialised. The US President Donald Trump's disinterest and India's strategic autonomy have been the main issues.

The Quad risks geopolitical insignificance if summit-level meetings are not resumed, says former foreign correspondent Nirmal Ghosh. The last time leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - India , Australia , Japan , and the United States - met was in September 2024.

A 2025 summit in India never materialised and there is still no sign of a top-level meeting taking place this year. The US President Donald Trump's disinterest and India's strategic autonomy have been the main issues. The Quad has been focusing on a non-controversial public goods agenda - disaster response and humanitarian assistance.

The grouping remained largely moribund until the first Trump administration reinvigorated it in 2017 at a senior official level, before the Biden administration elevated it to a leaders-led arrangement with regular summits. The Quad's current activities are a far cry from fantasies about an Asian NATO or any substantial collective security commitments





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Quadrilateral Security Dialogue India Australia Japan United States US President Donald Trump India-US Relations Strategic Autonomy China Geopolitical Purpose Public Goods Agenda Disaster Response Humanitarian Assistance Collective Security Commitments Asian NATO Political Will Personal Relationships Institutional Effort Senior Official Level Leaders-Led Arrangement Foreign Minister-Level Meetings Political Ambiguity US-China Strategic Competition Trump 2.0 Dark Shadow Perceived Legitimacy Of American Power

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