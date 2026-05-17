The Radiologist Who Discovered Her Own Cancer: A Fight Against the Silent Killer

Dr. Anne Tan Kendrick shares her harrowing journey of self-diagnosing Stage 3 ovarian cancer and the brutal treatments she endured to survive for her children.

In November 2018, a Friday evening that should have marked the end of a productive work week took a dramatic turn for Dr. Anne Tan Kendrick.

As a professional radiologist, she was accustomed to interpreting the internal images of others, but on this particular night, she decided to turn the ultrasound probe on herself. What she witnessed on the monitor was a nightmare: several large tumors protruding from her pelvic region. The realization was instantaneous and devastating. Dr. Tan immediately understood that she was facing a diagnosis of cancer, and her life was about to be completely upended.

At 62 years old, she is now using her story to shed light on ovarian cancer, a disease frequently referred to as 'the silent killer' because of its insidious nature and the ease with which its early signs can be overlooked. In Singapore, this condition ranks as the sixth most common cancer among women, often remaining undetected until it has reached an advanced stage. Before the self-scan, Dr. Tan had experienced several warning signs that she initially dismissed as mundane.

She suffered from bloating below the navel, persistent constipation, and a heavy, aching sensation in her left leg. These vague symptoms are characteristic of ovarian cancer, often masquerading as common digestive or hormonal issues. Further clinical evaluations, including detailed imaging and blood tests for specific ovarian tumor markers, confirmed her fears: she was suffering from Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

While her medical expertise provided her with the composure to act swiftly, it also burdened her with a terrifying understanding of the statistics. She knew that the mortality rate for such a diagnosis was approximately 50 percent over five years, and the likelihood of recurrence within the first two years was as high as 90 percent.

This knowledge brought immense fear and sadness, particularly regarding her role as a mother to four sons, the youngest of whom was only ten years old at the time. She pleaded with her surgeon to do whatever was necessary to ensure she could see her youngest child grow into an adult. The subsequent battle for survival was physically and emotionally exhausting.

Dr. Tan underwent a massive seven-hour surgical procedure where surgeons removed eleven different affected areas, including her uterus, ovaries, lymph nodes, portions of her right diaphragm, and a 30-centimeter section of her colon. The resulting surgical scar, stretching from her breastbone to her pubic bone, was a constant reminder of the severity of her ordeal, leading her to jokingly compare herself to 'Frankenstein'.

Following surgery, she faced a series of complications, including an unresponsive intestinal system that made eating nearly impossible and painful swelling due to the removal of lymph nodes. The chemotherapy and targeted therapy that followed were described as 'overwhelming in every way possible', bringing about side effects such as bone pain, severe headaches, and critically low blood cell counts. These complications led to dangerous infections, excessive bleeding, and skin peeling.

She also suffered from peripheral neuropathy, which made simple acts like walking barefoot an agonizing experience, and the loss of all her hair and eyelashes. Throughout this grueling process, the emotional support of her family served as her lifeline. Her sons and friends showed their solidarity by shaving their heads and participating in charity runs to support her journey. This story underscores the broader medical challenge of ovarian cancer.

Dr. John Chia, a medical oncologist and president of the GyneCologic Cancer Group Singapore, explains that this cancer is often silent because it can spread within the abdominal cavity before any obvious symptoms manifest. While there is currently no routine screening for the general female population, medical guidelines strongly suggest that women diagnosed with the disease be referred for genetic testing. This is crucial because some aggressive forms of the cancer are linked to inherited mutations.

Furthermore, first-degree relatives—including parents, siblings, and children over the age of 21—are encouraged to undergo testing, as many mutation carriers may not have a prominent family history of cancer and could otherwise be missed by clinicians





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