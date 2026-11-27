Police in Vietnam have arrested suspects accused of stealing thousands of cats and dogs for slaughter and sale in wet markets, as pet theft rises amid a cultural shift and weak enforcement.

Vietnamese police have detained scores of suspected pet thieves this year, accused of stealing thousands of cats and dogs to sell for slaughter, with the crime treated as theft of property.

The trade, sale and consumption of cat and dog meat are legal in Vietnam. There is no nationwide database of pet thefts, but authorities sometimes publish accounts in police-run newspapers. Last month, Ho Chi Minh City police arrested 12 people accused of stealing 2,700 cats destined for the meat trade. In April, Hanoi police arrested five people over the theft of more than 300 cats.

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Hanoi police did not respond to a Reuters request for comment and data on pet thefts. The Hanoi city government and the police also did not reply to Reuters requests for comment. At a roadside market on Hanoi's outskirts, Kieu Minh Phuong searches for his missing nine-year-old calico among dozens of cages crammed with animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits and fighting roosters, destined for anything from sale as pets to slaughter for meat.

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Phuong is here because he has seen many stories in Facebook groups of owners finding missing pets at markets like this one. There is a high chance that Dom was stolen, the 40-year-old ceramics trader says of the cat he raised from a kitten. She has never gone missing before, he says, and several neighbours also lost pets the same night.

Pet Theft Ring Tactics And Methods

Criminals tend to operate late at night, riding on motorcycles and carrying sacks, duct tape and makeshift weapons, including improvised stun guns, to subdue the animals, according to the police reports. The criminals are operating at the nexus of a cultural shift in the country of 100 million people, drawn largely along generational lines.

Younger Vietnamese increasingly view dogs and cats as pets, and Hanoi's municipal government has made efforts to curb the trade in dog and cat meat to align with global norms. However, the meat remains on menus around the country, and whole roasted dogs can be seen in street stalls in parts of the capital. Rising pet ownership has provided thieves with more targets, which can be sold into a well-established meat trade.

Prices vary widely, but a live dog fetches around US$1.50 per kg (S$2), while a cat goes for closer to US$5 per kg, according to the police reports. For context, minimum wage in Vietnam ranges from 69 cents to 99 cents per hour. Cat meat is a favourite dish for working-class people, said Tran Thanh, a 50-year-old truck driver from Haiphong.

Mostly people of my age or older keep the habit, he said, explaining that for about US$23 a group of half a dozen people can share a cat-meat hot pot. We choose cat meat instead of pork or chicken because it goes well with rice wine. Eating dog and cat meat has a long history in Vietnam, with some believing the meat boosts vitality or wards off bad luck.

Declining Demand For Cat And Dog Meat

There are no official figures on the size of the market, but animal welfare group Four Paws International in a 2020 report estimated that over five million dogs and one million cats were slaughtered annually. However, shifting attitudes have taken a toll on the industry, which has witnessed a steady, years-long decline.

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Young people nowadays keep dogs indoors and treat them like members of the family, said Tran Huu Thanh, a 70-year-old former dog meat restaurant owner, who shut his business in 2019 after sales dropped significantly. Hanoi's government in 2018 urged residents to stop eating the meat, saying it tarnishes the city's image and facilitates the spread of rabies.

Last year, it launched a pilot programme aimed at encouraging dog and cat meat traders to move into other professions by providing vocational training. The finance ministry-run Vietnam Investment Review reported this week that a year into the initiative, 28 businesses had made the switch. By law, vendors are required to show proof of origin for the animals they sell, but Hanoi locals say enforcement is lax.

Market Suppliers And Rescue Center Challenges

Three of the five stall operators at a wet market in the city approached by Reuters said they did not know where their animals came from. All declined to give their names. Hanoi's largest sanctuary for abandoned and stolen pets, SNNC Dog and Cat Rescue Centre, sometimes gets phone calls from people about animals being transported to slaughterhouses.

Workers will often intervene to buy them for more money than their meat will fetch, said Phan Trung Thanh, who volunteers as communications manager for the non-profit group. But he said SNNC has had to cut back on the number of rescues because it lacks the funds to take in more than the roughly 1,400 animals already at the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Phuong still has not found his cat, a month after she went missing. He continues to monitor internet sites where he says people post photos of animals, seeking payment for their return. Dom was my emotional support, he said. The house is empty without her.