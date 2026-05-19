The Second MoonSwatch Frenzy: Lessons Learned and Brand Mismanagement

The second MoonSwatch frenzy in 2022 could perhaps be forgiven as an underestimation of demand for a crossover collaboration. It is plausible that the scale of interest caught Swatch off guard. Instead, chaos seemed to become part of the marketing strategy itself. By now, the brand is fully aware of the frenzy its ‘limited drop’ model triggers. It also most certainly has to know that there is a well-established playbook for managing high-demand retail events safely and effectively.

This time, the catalyst for the mania is the May 16 launch of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop pocket watch, created in collaboration with high-end watchmaker Audemars Piguet (AP).

The scenes that unfolded were predictably absurd. Around the world, shoppers camped outside Swatch stores for days. Queues spiralled out of control, people threw tantrums, skirmishes broke out, and in some extreme cases, tear gas was fired to keep things under control. When the doors finally opened, customers sprinted towards the plastic watches as though their lives depended on it – that is if the shops even opened at all.

Swatch had to shutter temporarily as they could not cope with the mad rush for these watches. Naturally, all of this was documented from multiple angles and uploaded onto social media for the rest of the internet to gawk at





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Swatch Moonswatch Audemars Piguet Limited Drop Crowd Management Retail Events Craftsmanship Values Authentic Appreciation

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