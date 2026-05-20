The Shift in Attitudes Towards Parenthood in Singapore

Understanding the growing number of couples who have chosen not to have children and exploring the pressures surrounding them in Singapore today, as discussed in the Deep Dive program.

Singapore 's falling fertility rate is now framed as a national problem to solve. But for a growing number of couples, having children simply isn’t part of their plans.

How have our attitudes towards parenthood changed and what does the rise of the"dual income, no kids" or DINK lifestyle say about the country’s future? In this week’s Deep Dive, Steven Chia and Tiffany Ang speak with Alisa Chopard, a 39-year-old who has chosen not to have children, and 31-year-old Alicia Lim, who hopes to start a family soon, to unpack the pressures surrounding couples in Singapore today





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Couples Attitudes Childless DINK Lifestyle Pressures Singapore Family Planning Future

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