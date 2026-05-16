Despite AI productivity gains, higher costs and consumption may prevent major increases in leisure time. However, increased efficiency may provide some workers with the option to work less while maintaining the same level of spending. But in a scenario where millions of workers face similar choices, the macro story becomes more complex, with potential push-up of prices and erosion of hourly wage gains.

The technology could raise prices and consumption before it gives us more free time, says Adam Shaw for the Financial Times. Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.

AI evangelists seem to agree: Widespread adoption will lead to a shorter working week. OpenAI chief Sam Altman has called for a reduction to four days; JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon says three and a half. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates goes as low as two. But such a future is currently far-fetched.

AI productivity gains do not immediately translate to fewer working hours. Assuming we do not see fundamental changes in the structure of the economy, higher costs and more consumption will prevent major increases in leisure time. AI is already boosting some workers’ productivity and wages. Workers whose productivity is enhanced by the technology could have a short-run choice between enjoying more leisure or more consumption.

That is, they can opt to work fewer hours while maintaining the same level of spending, or continue to work for the same amount of time and consume more. But this microeconomic story is not the full picture. In an economy where millions of workers simultaneously face this consumption-leisure decision, the macro story is more complex. If some workers choose to work full-time, higher consumption could cause aggregate demand to increase.

This would push up prices for all consumers, including those who opted for a shorter working week. Ultimately, a higher price level erodes hourly wage gains, putting pressure on those who chose leisure over consumption to work longer hours just to keep up. Of course, AI will also boost the aggregate supply of goods, which should push down prices. But it will do this for some types of goods more than others: software, graphic design services and bad romance novels.

On the other hand, areas of work that require lots of human labour and are less impacted by automation, such as the building trades, sanitation and childcare, might not see immediate productivity gains





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Consumption Higher Costs Leisure Time Productivity Push-Up Of Prices Real Wages

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