The Singapore Police Force Unveils New Tech Innovations To Enhance Frontline Policing

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) unveiled new tech initiatives to support frontline policing, including drones, humanoid robots, and AI-powered analytics tool. The initiatives aim to enhance physical security and increase police efficiency.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) unveiled new tech initiatives, including drones, humanoid robots, patrol robots, and AI-powered analytics tool to support frontline policing. Among the initiatives is Traffic Rule Analysis and Compliance Recognition (Tracer) AI-powered analytics tool that can identify violations in videos submitted to the police.

Home Team SkyGuardian drone, which allows access into areas with limited police presence, and Community Engagement Robot Ambassador (Cera) for community policing were also unveiled. The police is also trialling its unmanned surface vessel to supplement the coast guard's maritime patrols. The expansion of Investigator Co-Pilot and rollout of R-Cop to 21 more Neighbourhood Police Centres were announced





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Cybersecurity Policing Singapore Police Force (SPF) New Tech Initiatives Drones Automated Police Robots AI-Powered Analytics Tool

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